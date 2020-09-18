Indiana balks at buying site for 4th port downstate on the Ohio River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana will pass on a 725-acre site near Lawrenceburg on the Ohio River where it had been considering buying for a fourth port.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has been looking to add another port to the state's independent, quasi-governmental Ports of Indiana system, which includes two ports on the Ohio River and the deepwater Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan, where international vessels known as salties comes from across the world to Porter County.

The state entered into an agreement in September 2017 to reserve the option to buy the former American Electric Power plant in Lawrenceburg. But after an evaluation of the site, it was determined not to be suitable as a port because the remediation on a major chunk of the land would take years to complete. The Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana determined it would not be economically viable to remediate the land.

“I have been eager to pursue the opportunity for a fourth port in Indiana well before holding this office and remain so today," Holcomb said. "While I’m disappointed this particular site is not feasible for this purpose, I am committed to working with the Ports of Indiana and all the dedicated business and local elected leaders in southeastern Indiana to explore other possible locations in the region."