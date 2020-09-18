 Skip to main content
Indiana balks at buying site for 4th port downstate on the Ohio River
Indiana balks at buying site for 4th port downstate on the Ohio River

Indiana balks at buying site for fourth port downstate on the Ohio River

A ship is docked at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana will pass on a 725-acre site near Lawrenceburg on the Ohio River where it had been considering buying for a fourth port.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has been looking to add another port to the state's independent, quasi-governmental Ports of Indiana system, which includes two ports on the Ohio River and the deepwater Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan, where international vessels known as salties comes from across the world to Porter County.

The state entered into an agreement in September 2017 to reserve the option to buy the former American Electric Power plant in Lawrenceburg. But after an evaluation of the site, it was determined not to be suitable as a port because the remediation on a major chunk of the land would take years to complete. The Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana determined it would not be economically viable to remediate the land.

“I have been eager to pursue the opportunity for a fourth port in Indiana well before holding this office and remain so today," Holcomb said. "While I’m disappointed this particular site is not feasible for this purpose, I am committed to working with the Ports of Indiana and all the dedicated business and local elected leaders in southeastern Indiana to explore other possible locations in the region."

Indiana operates ports along 2,800 acres of navigable waterways in Burns Harbor, Mount Vernon, and Jeffersonville, contributing an estimated $7.8 billion to the state's economy. A study found the three ports support nearly 60,000 jobs across the state.

Holcomb has sought since 2017 to add a fourth port to the system.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

