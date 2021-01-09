 Skip to main content
Indiana Bankers Association elects 2021 board that includes Peoples Bank's Ben Bochnowksi
Peoples Bank CEO Ben Bochnowksi is shown.

 Provided

The Indiana Bankers Association recently named its 2021 board of directors, which includes Munster-based Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski.

The Indianapolis-based trade association representing the Indiana banking community named a new board to set policy, long-range goals and objectives. It consists of 17 banking executives from across the Hoosier state.

Officers include Chairman Michael Zahn of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington, First Vice Chairman Garry Kleer of First Bank Richmond, Second Vice Chairman Jamie Shinabarger of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in Jasper, Immediate Past Chairman Lucas White of The Fountain Trust Company in Covington, and President and CEO Amber Van Til of the Indiana Bankers Association in Indianapolis.

Zahn, the new chairman, has worked at First Federal Savings Bank since 1996, becoming CEO in 2011. The Indiana University and University of Notre Dame graduate has been active in a number of community causes and previously served the IBA as first vice chairman, second vice chairman and northeast region director. He earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

The other members include Bochnowski, Michael Bauer of WesBanco Bank in Wheeling, West Virginia, Michael Head of First Federal Savings Bank in Evansville, John Corbin of Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio, Emily Boardman of Crossroads Bank in Wabash, David Findlay of Lake City Bank in Warsaw, Kent Liechty of the First Bank of Berne Joseph Carlson of Community State Bank in Royal Center, Jeffrey Gump of Farmers and Merchants Bank in Laotto, Jessica Carroll of The New Washington State Bank in Charlestown, Gregory Inman of Scottsburg Building and Loan Association, and John Kennedy of the Greenfield Banking Company.

The Indiana Bankers Association serves banks across Indiana with advocacy at the statehouse, professional education, networking opportunities and other services.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

