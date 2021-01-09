Indiana Bankers Association elects 2021 board that includes Peoples Bank's Ben Bochnowksi

The Indiana Bankers Association recently named its 2021 board of directors, which includes Munster-based Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski.

The Indianapolis-based trade association representing the Indiana banking community named a new board to set policy, long-range goals and objectives. It consists of 17 banking executives from across the Hoosier state.

Officers include Chairman Michael Zahn of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington, First Vice Chairman Garry Kleer of First Bank Richmond, Second Vice Chairman Jamie Shinabarger of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in Jasper, Immediate Past Chairman Lucas White of The Fountain Trust Company in Covington, and President and CEO Amber Van Til of the Indiana Bankers Association in Indianapolis.

Zahn, the new chairman, has worked at First Federal Savings Bank since 1996, becoming CEO in 2011. The Indiana University and University of Notre Dame graduate has been active in a number of community causes and previously served the IBA as first vice chairman, second vice chairman and northeast region director. He earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.