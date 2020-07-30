Indiana Bankers Association encourages people to recirculate spare change during coin crunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Bankers Association and U.S. Mint are asking the public to recirculate their loose change.

They are calling upon people to use pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters that are in short supply in many places because people have not been using them during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is adequate coin supply in the economy, but the slowed pace of circulation means that sufficient coins may not be readily available where needed," said Amber Van Til, president and CEO of the Indiana Bankers Association. "We encourage Hoosiers to help get coins back into circulation by using exact change to purchase items, bringing in rolled coins to their banks, or depositing coins in coin-cashing machines."

Stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus that's killed more than 150,000 Americans closed stores, banks, public transit and laundromats that typically put coins into the system. After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic in mid-March, the U.S. Mint also cut back on production to encourage social distancing among its employees and limit exposure to the virus.

The mint has been running at full capacity since mid-June, producing $1 billion in coins per month. But newly minted coins account for less than 20% of orders, with recirculated coins accounting for 82%.