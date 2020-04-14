Indiana banks make $6 billion worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans, but expect delays

“We are proud to stand behind our Northwest Indiana business community. There are many benefits to choosing a local bank, but it’s not always easy to see them," President Mike Mellon said. "However, at times like this, we can demonstrate a true and tangible benefit to our local communities. It’s an impact that’s now easier to quantify, but more importantly, it’s an impact that you can genuinely feel when you talk to people.”

“Small business is a vital component of our local economy, and our team is working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure we are supporting our clients and getting these much-needed PPP dollars into our communities,” said bank President Jim Seitz. “We’re pleased with the work they’ve done, and are continuing to do, to support so many of our clients, neighbors and partners.”

"In less than a week, Wintrust created an entire customer-facing loan inquiry system and a new underwriting process to meet small businesses’ needs and the government’s desire to begin accepting inquiries on April 3. What our team has accomplished in just a few days is truly remarkable and I believe it is proof-positive of our unwavering commitment to our communities," Founder Edward Wehmer said. “I have never been prouder of Wintrust and its employees than I am now. Our clients have put their trust in us as their community bank. We are working as hard as we can so that our clients can sleep better at night, knowing that they can continue to pay their employees, who in turn can pay their bills and feed their families. We are honored to be part of the solution to the complex problems faced by our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we will continue to answer their call throughout this crisis and into the eventual recovery.”