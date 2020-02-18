Indiana Beach amusement park closes after nearly a century

Indiana Beach Amusement Resort, the popular resort on Lake Shafer in Monticello that's known for its once-ubiquitous "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle, has closed after nearly a century.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the 94-year-old vacation destination in north-central Indiana — a summer staple for many Region families — has shuttered just months before it was supposed to reopen for the season.

Indiana Beach, owner Apex Parks Group, Monticello and White County officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The 376-acre park features multiple roller coasters, a waterpark, ziplines, an arcade mini-golf, multiple children's rides, a boardwalk and a sand beach on the lake by the Tippecanoe River. It also has multiple lodging alternatives and claimed to have "one of the top wooden roller coasters, steepest drop steel roller coasters in North America and the longest action river in the U.S."

Visitors could enjoy attractions like Kiddieland, an aerial ropes course, Bumper Boats or a sightseeing paddlewheel boat.

