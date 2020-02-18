You are the owner of this article.
Indiana Beach amusement park closes after nearly a century
Indiana Beach amusement park closes after nearly a century

Indiana Beach amusement park closes after nearly a century

From left, Tiffany McLennon, 13, Chris Lade, 15, and Leo Martinez, 13, ride the Sky Coaster at Indiana Beach Amusement Resort in Monticello.

 Brent Drinkut, file, Journal & Courier, Associated Press

Indiana Beach Amusement Resort, the popular resort on Lake Shafer in Monticello that's known for its once-ubiquitous "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle, has closed after nearly a century.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the 94-year-old vacation destination in north-central Indiana — a summer staple for many Region families — has shuttered just months before it was supposed to reopen for the season.

Indiana Beach, owner Apex Parks Group, Monticello and White County officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment. 

The 376-acre park features multiple roller coasters, a waterpark, ziplines, an arcade mini-golf, multiple children's rides, a boardwalk and a sand beach on the lake by the Tippecanoe River. It also has multiple lodging alternatives and claimed to have "one of the top wooden roller coasters, steepest drop steel roller coasters in North America and the longest action river in the U.S."

Visitors could enjoy attractions like Kiddieland, an aerial ropes course, Bumper Boats or a sightseeing paddlewheel boat. 

It was a popular getaway for Region residents thanks to its frequent commercials featuring the I.B. Crow mascot and boasting there was more than corn in Indiana. Some Region residents even own summer homes or vacation rentals near the amusement park, which once drew more than 750,000 visitors a year.

Indiana Beach dates back to 1926, when it opened as a small lakeside beach.

California-based Apex Parks Group acquired Indiana Beach in 2015, when CEO Al Weber Jr. described it as a "jewel of a resort in mid-state Indiana." The company made improvements such as adding a Zero G looping coaster and renovating the boardwalk.

Indiana Beach was traditionally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

