Indiana Beach closure leaves many seeking thousands in refunds

Michelle Balluch, of Griffith, has been going to Indiana Beach with her family for 25 years and is "pretty sad and bummed out" it's closing after many fond memories of the rides, roller coasters, sandy beach and splash pad. Now she's been calling and emailing, trying to get her money back.

"It brought tears to our eyes," she said. "My son choked up. It was his whole childhood, and he hoped to take his kids someday. It's very cold-hearted to just dismantle the place. It's incredibly selfish and cruel that they up and decided to close the place without any warning, without any opportunity to come down and spend one last summer there."

What you can do

Indiana Attorney General's Office Public Information Officer Melissa Gustafson said there is not always actionable conduct or satisfactory recourse when a business closes its doors.

But customers do have a few options.

"If the payment was made recently, the consumer can alert their credit card company or bank that the charges should be reversed because the business is not going to perform the paid-for services," she said. "A consumer should take this step as soon as they have reason to think they are not going to receive the services or product."