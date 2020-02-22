Indiana Beach closure leaves many seeking thousands in refunds

Hammond resident Krista Cain went to Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort near the end of last season intending to buy day passes to visit the popular amusement park on Lake Shafer in Monticello.
They talked her into buying three season passes instead, telling her it was a better value, she said.
Then the bombshell news dropped this week that the 94-year-old vacation destination — about 1 hour, 20 minutes south of Merrillville — was closing. California-based owner Apex Parks Group, which acquired Indiana Beach in 2015, also abruptly closed the 60-year-old amusement park Fantasy Island near Buffalo, New York, last week.
“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results," the company said in a statement. "As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.indianabeach.com for answers to commonly asked questions.”
Cain is one of at least hundreds of residents across the state trying to get a refund for $49 season passes she bought on sale late last year, at a time when the owners were reportedly trying to sell the 376-acre park that has roller coasters, a water park and ziplines.
"We were initially just going to the park, but they talked me into the season passes for next year," she said. "My son has autism and was hyped to come back. We've very disappointed that they're closing. We feel like they conned us and all these people who bought season passes on sales for Black Friday, Christmas or all these other sales."
Indiana Beach customers said the amusement park was running sales online on season passes for this summer as recently as January.
"They should have told people they were closing down," said Cain, who's visited since she was a kid and preferred that it was smaller and less hectic than Six Flags Great American in Gurnee, Illinois.
No communication
Customers have been seeking refunds for hundreds of dollars worth of season passes for their families. Some also spent thousands of dollars on cottage or campground rentals — one family spent more than $3,300 on a campsite and season passes for four people for the park, which was open between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
People can email Indiana Beach through its website about season passes, but customers said they have not heard back yet. Gary resident Lloyd Nolen has been leaving voicemails and sending emails, but he hasn't yet received any response.
"I feel they knew they were closing and were trying to get their money," he said.
Some Region residents even bought summer homes of Lake Shafer because they went so often to Indiana Beach, widely known for its "there's more than corn in Indiana" commercials that sometimes featured the mascot I.B. Crow doing a Groucho Marx impression by chomping on a cornstalk like it was a cigar.
Valparaiso resident Susan Dougherty went every year with her daughter and her family. Last year, she bought a lake house on Lake Shafer and doesn't know what the closing will mean for the property value.
"Heck yeah, they definitely should have told people they were closing," she said. "I went to the Apex Parks homepage, but when you click on 'contact us' it says unavailable. There's no information, not a phone number or anything. I went to their Facebook page where they talk about what they do for military families. I hope it wasn't rude, but I posted that I appreciate what you do for military families and you should keep doing it, but could we please get a refund for our season passes?"
Dougherty estimates her family spent about $250 on season passes this year to the now-closed amusement park.
"I was stunned to hear it was closing," she said. "They've got roller coasters that aren't that old, that went in just a few years ago."
She said her family still would visit the lake house but hoped Indiana Beach wouldn't end up blighted like another Apex Parks amusement park she saw in upstate New York.
"They're dismantling some of the rides, but what about those big roller coasters and the water park?" she said. "I hope it doesn't end up rusting and deteriorating into an eyesore. That park in New York has weeds growing all over the place."
'Pretty devasated'
Generations of Hoosiers have been going to Indiana Beach, which once hosted concerts with big names like The Who and Sonny and Cher.
Jeff Coakley, of Logansport, has been going there since he was 1.
"Twenty-two years ago we started our own tradition taking our family there," his wife, Jodi Coakley, said. "We're pretty devastated."
They just bought 11 season passes for about $440 plus tax as Christmas gifts for their kids and grandkids.
"It doesn't make sense. They just posted they were having a job fair at the Best Western, leading everyone to think everything was going to be OK," she said. "Then a week later, they announce they're shutting their doors and not reopening. If we knew that was going to happen, we sure as (expletive) wouldn't have spent that much money on season passes for Christmas."
Amy Taylor, of Wheatfield, just spent $430.96 on season passes and Cool Cash, planning to take a camping trip there this summer.
"We're not happy," she said. "It's aggravating that they did these sales for Black Friday if they knew they were going to be closing if they didn't find a buyer."
Michelle Balluch, of Griffith, has been going to Indiana Beach with her family for 25 years and is "pretty sad and bummed out" it's closing after many fond memories of the rides, roller coasters, sandy beach and splash pad. Now she's been calling and emailing, trying to get her money back.
"It brought tears to our eyes," she said. "My son choked up. It was his whole childhood, and he hoped to take his kids someday. It's very cold-hearted to just dismantle the place. It's incredibly selfish and cruel that they up and decided to close the place without any warning, without any opportunity to come down and spend one last summer there."
What you can do
Indiana Attorney General's Office Public Information Officer Melissa Gustafson said there is not always actionable conduct or satisfactory recourse when a business closes its doors.
But customers do have a few options.
"If the payment was made recently, the consumer can alert their credit card company or bank that the charges should be reversed because the business is not going to perform the paid-for services," she said. "A consumer should take this step as soon as they have reason to think they are not going to receive the services or product."
If the customer contacts the company and does not get information about how to get a refund, they can file a complaint with the Office of the Indiana Attorney General at indianaconsumer.com and with the Better Business Bureau.
"While the Office of the Indiana Attorney General Consumer Protection Division can provide mediation services and may be able to pursue an action against the company, we cannot act as an individual’s attorney and therefore it may be advisable for a consumer to retain their own legal counsel," she said. "Consumers can also pursue small claims cases if the disputed amount is under $6,000. There are resources available on how to pursue small claims cases pro se on the Indiana Supreme Court’s website."
When a company goes out of business, the attorney general's office also has the ability to pursue mediation or take civil action "if enforcement is warranted," Gustafson said.
In addition to the potential loss of hundreds or thousands of dollars, people across Indiana also are now forced to figure out where else to go on vacation this summer. Melissa Grabill, of Morocco, went four or five times a summer with her family to Indiana Beach and said it will be missed.
"It was a little mini-getaway," she said. "We're heartbroken and sad. So many people are devastated."
