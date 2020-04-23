Indiana Beach has new owner, will reopen

"The city of Monticello is excited to learn of the sale and new ownership of Indiana Beach. We look forward to working with Gene Staples and his family," Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said. "We were so encouraged this week when we saw that Indiana Beach had turned on the blue lights at the Ferris wheel in support of Light Monticello Blue for essential workers. We hope and believe this is just the beginning of a great relationship and want to thank everyone that has made this possible. What is good for White County and our lake guests and residents is good for Monticello, and what is good for Monticello is good for them. This is truly good news and we welcome them to our community family."