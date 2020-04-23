Indiana Beach has new owner, will reopen

There is more than corn in Indiana again.
Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park has a new owner and aims to reopen later this summer — triumphantly announcing its return on Twitter with a tweet saying, "we're back #indianabeach2020."
Chicago businessman Gene Staples has acquired the 94-year-old water park, which he hopes to open by July, honoring season passes previous owner Apex Property Group sold, the Monticello News & Review first reported.
"The city of Monticello is excited to learn of the sale and new ownership of Indiana Beach. We look forward to working with Gene Staples and his family," Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said. "We were so encouraged this week when we saw that Indiana Beach had turned on the blue lights at the Ferris wheel in support of Light Monticello Blue for essential workers. We hope and believe this is just the beginning of a great relationship and want to thank everyone that has made this possible. What is good for White County and our lake guests and residents is good for Monticello, and what is good for Monticello is good for them. This is truly good news and we welcome them to our community family."
A popular summer getaway for Region residents, Indiana Beach was supposed to close permanently in February after owner Apex Parks Group shopped it around and failed to find a buyer. Apex, which owns amusement parks around the country, just filed for bankruptcy as it looks to sell itself to new ownership.
Indiana Beach, known for its once-ubiquitous "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle on frequent television commercials, dates back to 1926 and once drew more than 750,000 visitors a year. The 376-acre park and resort on Lake Shafer in Monticello features roller coasters, a water park, zip lines, an arcade, mini-golf, multiple children's rides in Kiddieland, a boardwalk and a sand beach on the lake. It boasts attractions on land and sea like an aerial ropes course, Bumper Boats and a sightseeing paddlewheel boat that packed in tourists from across Indiana and the Midwest.
Hundreds of people camp outside the park every summer, and many Northwest Indiana residents own summer homes there.
Indiana Beach, which is traditionally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, was owned by the Spackman family for most of its existence, until it was sold to Morgan Management in 2008 and then to Apex Parks Group in 2015.
Harley David Plawecki
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Andrika Annette Conner
Henry Clay Huff
Sean Michael Slack
Trevaughn Zaerea Hunter
Devoed Law
Frank Anthony Magallan
Gregory Nash
Joey Jay Havlin
Keith Michael Gardenhire
Sury Suday Diaz-Procallo
Terry Lee Taylor Jr.
Thomas Manuel Delacruz
Tyjuan Deantie Seals
Austin Tyler Sluiter
Danny Roger Kawzinski
David Blaze Rocchi Jr.
Emmanuel Castillo
Heder Issac Muniz
Julian Sebastino Giberson
Justin Bere Sims
Larry William Dash
Markeece Marvel Crenshaw
Robert Quinn Zimmerman
Sylvester Chison Okafor
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Caesar Villagran
Aaron Michael Seidel
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.