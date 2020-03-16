You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana Beach hopeful it can reopen this year under new ownership
alert top story urgent

Indiana Beach hopeful it can reopen this year under new ownership

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Beach hopeful it can reopen this year under new ownership

A "Welcome to Indiana Beach" sign is seen along Northwest Shafer Drive in Monticello. 

 Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP

The owners of Indiana Beach, the 94-year-old vacation destination that generations of Region residents have flocked to for a summer family getaway, are now optimistic the amusement and water park could reopen as soon as this year under new ownership.

No deal has been done, and no buyer has been lined up, but potential buyers have expressed serious interest in reopening the popular summer attraction as soon as this year, according to the current owner.

Indiana Beach amusement park closes after nearly a century

"Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort leaders continue to pursue potential buyers for the resort complex," the owner said in a statement. "Campsite holders, season pass holders and the community have been incredibly supportive."

California-based owner Apex Parks Group announced last month it would close Indiana Beach in Monticello and the 60-year-old amusement park Fantasy Island near Buffalo, New York, citing financial difficulties. Apex said it had been looking to sell the Indiana Beach amusement and water park for some time, but that talks have recently picked up momentum.

"While the company has been in discussions with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year, announcement of the park’s closing has sparked new interest," Apex said. "Working together with city and county leaders, the company is hopeful that a suitable buyer will be identified and the park will be operational in 2020."

Indiana Beach closure leaves many seeking thousands in refunds

Longtime customers have been seeking refunds for hundreds of dollars worth of season passes, and in some cases thousands of dollars worth of campground or cottage rentals. It was not immediately clear if new ownership would honor the season passes, a popular Christmas present around the state thanks to a seasonal promotion. 

Founded by Earl Spackman as Ideal Beach in 1926, Indiana Beach is a 376-acre park with roller coasters, an action river, ziplines, an arcade, skee ball, mini-golf, a boardwalk, bumper boats, a sightseeing paddlewheel boat and a sand beach on the reservoir in the Twin Lakes area of Monticello. It once drew more than 750,000 visitors a year.

Monticello trying to arrange for sale of Indiana Beach

Run by the Spackman family for most of its existence, Indiana Beach was acquired five years ago by Apex Parks Group, which initially invested in renovations.

Many Region residents owned summer homes by the seasonal attraction, known throughout the state because of its frequent television commercials with the wacky mascot I.B. Crow and the oft-repeated catchphrase "there's more than corn in Indiana."

Beating cabin fever in the Region: How to keep the family entertained 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts