Indiana Beach hopeful it can reopen this year under new ownership

The owners of Indiana Beach, the 94-year-old vacation destination that generations of Region residents have flocked to for a summer family getaway, are now optimistic the amusement and water park could reopen as soon as this year under new ownership.

No deal has been done, and no buyer has been lined up, but potential buyers have expressed serious interest in reopening the popular summer attraction as soon as this year, according to the current owner.

"Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort leaders continue to pursue potential buyers for the resort complex," the owner said in a statement. "Campsite holders, season pass holders and the community have been incredibly supportive."

California-based owner Apex Parks Group announced last month it would close Indiana Beach in Monticello and the 60-year-old amusement park Fantasy Island near Buffalo, New York, citing financial difficulties. Apex said it had been looking to sell the Indiana Beach amusement and water park for some time, but that talks have recently picked up momentum.