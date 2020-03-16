Indiana Beach hopeful it can reopen this year under new ownership

The owners of Indiana Beach, the 94-year-old vacation destination that generations of Region residents have flocked to for a summer family getaway, are now optimistic the amusement and water park could reopen as soon as this year under new ownership.
No deal has been done, and no buyer has been lined up, but potential buyers have expressed serious interest in reopening the popular summer attraction as soon as this year, according to the current owner.
"Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort leaders continue to pursue potential buyers for the resort complex," the owner said in a statement. "Campsite holders, season pass holders and the community have been incredibly supportive."
California-based owner Apex Parks Group announced last month it would close Indiana Beach in Monticello and the 60-year-old amusement park Fantasy Island near Buffalo, New York, citing financial difficulties. Apex said it had been looking to sell the Indiana Beach amusement and water park for some time, but that talks have recently picked up momentum.
"While the company has been in discussions with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year, announcement of the park’s closing has sparked new interest," Apex said. "Working together with city and county leaders, the company is hopeful that a suitable buyer will be identified and the park will be operational in 2020."
Longtime customers have been seeking refunds for hundreds of dollars worth of season passes, and in some cases thousands of dollars worth of campground or cottage rentals. It was not immediately clear if new ownership would honor the season passes, a popular Christmas present around the state thanks to a seasonal promotion.
Founded by Earl Spackman as Ideal Beach in 1926, Indiana Beach is a 376-acre park with roller coasters, an action river, ziplines, an arcade, skee ball, mini-golf, a boardwalk, bumper boats, a sightseeing paddlewheel boat and a sand beach on the reservoir in the Twin Lakes area of Monticello. It once drew more than 750,000 visitors a year.
Run by the Spackman family for most of its existence, Indiana Beach was acquired five years ago by Apex Parks Group, which initially invested in renovations.
Many Region residents owned summer homes by the seasonal attraction, known throughout the state because of its frequent television commercials with the wacky mascot I.B. Crow and the oft-repeated catchphrase "there's more than corn in Indiana."