Indiana Beach owner to file for bankruptcy in bid to sell company

The owner of the Indiana Beach Amusement Resort, the popular resort on Lake Shafer in Monticello known for its "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle, has filed for bankruptcy in the hope of selling the company.

“The actions we are taking will help better position the company for the future and enable us to continue serving our guests, team members and other business partners in the years ahead,” Apex CEO John Fitzgerald said. “Apex has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including increased industry competition and consolidation, extensive operational expenditures and the seasonal nature of the business. To address these challenges, we have implemented numerous operational initiatives to increase profitability; however, despite these efforts and the hard work of our team members, continuing market headwinds and operational challenges have prevented us from meaningfully improving financial performance. After an exhaustive examination of all options, we’ve determined that a sale of the company through the Chapter 11 process is the best path forward to enable Apex to focus on future operational transformation and growth.”