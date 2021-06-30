Indiana blows up the 9th most fireworks in the country

As you drive from Chicago into Northwest Indiana, billboards blare the selection and prices of fireworks stores at every exit ahead — some even taking shots at the competition, such as Johnny Rockets' jab this year of "Less Billboards — Lower Pricing."

Giant inflatable eagles and King Kongs, strands of multicolored bunting zipping off in every direction and people dancing and waving signs all attempt to attract the attention of passing motorists. As the Fourth of July nears, lines stretch out the door at fireworks stores that often stay open until 2 a.m., or even operate around the clock during the final mad dash when customers fork over fistfuls of cash to light up the night sky with pyrotechnics to celebrate the holiday.

Fireworks are kind of a big deal in Northwest Indiana.

And it turns out that Indiana uses more fireworks than almost any other state, according to the career resource site Zippia.

Zippia examined which states in America import the most fireworks per person and concluded Indiana has one of the 10 most explosive Fourth of July celebrations in the country.