Indiana blows up the 9th most fireworks in the country
Indiana blows up the 9th most fireworks in the country

As you drive from Chicago into Northwest Indiana, billboards blare the selection and prices of fireworks stores at every exit ahead — some even taking shots at the competition, such as Johnny Rockets' jab this year of "Less Billboards — Lower Pricing."

Giant inflatable eagles and King Kongs, strands of multicolored bunting zipping off in every direction and people dancing and waving signs all attempt to attract the attention of passing motorists. As the Fourth of July nears, lines stretch out the door at fireworks stores that often stay open until 2 a.m., or even operate around the clock during the final mad dash when customers fork over fistfuls of cash to light up the night sky with pyrotechnics to celebrate the holiday.

Fireworks are kind of a big deal in Northwest Indiana.

And it turns out that Indiana uses more fireworks than almost any other state, according to the career resource site Zippia.

Zippia examined which states in America import the most fireworks per person and concluded Indiana has one of the 10 most explosive Fourth of July celebrations in the country.

The study found Indiana imports 16.37 million fireworks each year, many of which are sold to out-of-state customers from Michigan, Wisconsin and especially Illinois, where fireworks remain illegal.

"Indiana imports a surprising amount of fireworks each year, which is why it ranks ninth in the country," Zippia said in its report. "The more than 16 million that is imported into Indiana provides just enough so that everyone has the option of shooting off 2.5 fireworks."

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

Illinois' western neighbor Missouri led the nation by importing 42.28 million fireworks, or nearly 6.9 per person.

Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota and Ohio rounded out the top 10 in the country.

Overall, Americans are expected to ignite 30,000 tons of explosives on the Fourth of July. It's more costly because of pandemic-induced shortages, with fireworks prices up an average of 15% this year.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

