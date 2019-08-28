Indiana Broadcasters Association nominates Lakeshore PBS for 2019 Station of the Year

After struggling for months to get back on the airwaves after a storm damaged its transmission tower, Lakeshore PBS was nominated as a finalist for 2019 Station of the Year in markets outside Indianapolis by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad said the honor was especially gratifying after all the technical issues Northwest Indiana's public broadcasting station has suffered through over the past year.
“This time last year, we had been off the air to nearly half of our audience for about three months after a violent storm damaged our transmitter," Muhammad said. "Although we would return to some viewers after a low-power transmitter was installed, it would be nearly a year before we returned to our full broadcast capabilities."
The Merrillville-based PBS affiliate, which shows a variety of nationally syndicated and locally produced television was nominated for the 32nd annual Spectrum Awards, which recognize "broadcast excellence for outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Indiana radio and television stations." Other finalists include the commercial stations WBND of South Bend and WPTA of Fort Wayne.
“To be recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters for our work this year is a great honor, and validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience,” Muhammad said.
It's the second time in three years that Lakeshore PBS received the nomination.
The winners will be announced at Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame Luncheon in Carmel on Oct. 24.