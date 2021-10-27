Indiana Business Outlook Tour to make stop in Schererville

Business people can hear economic forecasts for the Region, state and nation at an upcoming event in Schererville.

The Indiana University Kelley School of Business is bringing professors to deliver its annual Business Outlook at Teibel's Restaurant, 1775 U.S. 41, at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12. The intent is to give business owners and managers an idea of what to expect in the coming year, so they can plan accordingly.

"The Kelley School wants to help Hoosier businesses understand this uncertain economy and make smart decisions for 2022," said event moderator Phil Powell, associate dean of Kelley academic programs at Indianapolis and a clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy. "Our Business Outlook panels bring together our faculty with community business leaders to make sense of what is ahead. The forecasts and information we provide deliver upon Indiana University's mission to drive economic development and make our communities globally competitive."

This year's speakers include Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics and faculty chair of the Evening MBA Program; Russell Rhoads, associate clinical professor of financial management; and Jennifer Lynn Rice, senior lecturer of business economics and public policy. An IUN professor will shine light on local economic conditions.