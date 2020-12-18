Indiana business owners believe vaccine crucial to economic recovery

Indiana business owners believe vaccines for coronavirus will be essential for economic recovery in the Hoosier state but have a mixed outlook for the year ahead.
A survey of 843 business owners — nearly half of which are small businesses with fewer than 50 employees — by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce found they deemed widespread vaccine implementation to be a 8.21 on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of importance to an economic rebound.
A total of 61% of Hoosier business owners said they would encourage employees to get vaccinated, 28% are not sure, and 11% said they won't encourage it. But only 23% said they would consider on-site vaccinations, while 39% said no and 38% said not sure.
“The tremendous efforts to bring these highly effective vaccines to market so quickly will be mitigated if the majority of Hoosiers are not vaccinated,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “It is promising to see so many business leaders willing to support and encourage the vaccines. Our ultimate business revival is dependent on this next step. Our economy will not be able to resume its full operations until the coronavirus is under control.”
About 47% of business owners surveyed said they expected a return to near normal in 2021, while 28% expected reduced operations to continue for the foreseeable future. About 20% expect growth in 2021 that's comparable to recent years before the pandemic, while 6% fear they could potentially close.
A total of 71% said they suffered revenue loss because of COVID-19, 35% had cash flow issues, and 34% suspended operations at least briefly. More than a third of business owners and company leaders laid off employees, while 72% said a new federal economic relief package would be crucial.
About 56% said they had adjusted their business model to adapt to the new reality of the pandemic, down from 62% in June. A total of 43% said all or some employees would work remotely, while 51% saying that arrangement was less productive while only 12% found it more productive.
Brinegar said the shift presented a unique opportunity to bring in more remote workers to the state.
“This is all part of the fierce battle for talent,” he said. “We simply need more highly qualified people in the workforce. Bringing them to our state to take advantage of our low cost of living and high quality of life — no matter where they work initially — will be a first step to having them live and work in Indiana.”
