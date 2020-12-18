Indiana business owners believe vaccine crucial to economic recovery

Indiana business owners believe vaccines for coronavirus will be essential for economic recovery in the Hoosier state but have a mixed outlook for the year ahead.

A survey of 843 business owners — nearly half of which are small businesses with fewer than 50 employees — by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce found they deemed widespread vaccine implementation to be a 8.21 on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of importance to an economic rebound.

A total of 61% of Hoosier business owners said they would encourage employees to get vaccinated, 28% are not sure, and 11% said they won't encourage it. But only 23% said they would consider on-site vaccinations, while 39% said no and 38% said not sure.

“The tremendous efforts to bring these highly effective vaccines to market so quickly will be mitigated if the majority of Hoosiers are not vaccinated,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “It is promising to see so many business leaders willing to support and encourage the vaccines. Our ultimate business revival is dependent on this next step. Our economy will not be able to resume its full operations until the coronavirus is under control.”