Indiana businesses can apply for half-century or century awards

Most business ventures last only a few years.

The state of Indiana plans to honor the stalwart businesses that have spanned generations and stood the test of time.

Indiana is now accepting applications for Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which recognize Hoosier companies that have been around for 50 or 100 years. Honorees must have had a base of operations in Indiana and shown a history of community service.

Qualifying businesses must have had continuous operations in Indiana for a half-century or full century as of Dec. 31, 2021. They can still apply if they've been in business longer than either threshold so long as they have not previously received the applicable award.

Businesses that have been open or operating for 50 to 99 years qualify for the Half Century Award. Any firms that have been around for more than 100 years can receive the Century Award.

Companies can win each award once, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which administers the state-run awards program. Half Century Award recipients can later go on to receive a Century Award if they endure another 50 years.

A qualifying company must be in the same type of business as when it originally started or offer an explanation on the nomination form of how and why it evolved over the years. The chain of ownership also must be documented if the original founder of the business is no longer the owner. Companies must be current with all their taxes and paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State in order to be eligible.

Applications must be submitted by April 1.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit iedc.in.gov.

