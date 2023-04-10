Indiana small business owners are still struggling to hire workers, according to a National Federation of Independent Businesses survey.

The NFIB survey reported 23% of Hoosier small business owners found labor quality to be their top concern. About 11% reported labor costs were their single most important problem, just two percentage points below the all-time high of 13% reached in 2021.

“What’s clear from this latest small business survey is that small business owners are still struggling to hire workers. The problem is even worse here in Indiana because of the high cost of health care," said Natalie Robinson, NFIB state director in Indiana. "Indiana has one of the highest health care costs in the nation. According to NFIB’s latest survey, the biggest reason that 65% of our small business owners don’t offer health care is that it’s too expensive."

About 43% of small business owners in Indiana reported they had job openings they couldn't fill in March, down four percentage points from February, according to the NFIB survey.

About 34% have openings for skilled labor. Another 19% have openings for unskilled labor.

Hiring has been cooling. Just 15% said they plan to create new jobs in three months, down two points from February and below the peak of 23% from last September, the survey found. More small businesses have been increasing rather than reducing employment over the last four months.

About 59% reported hiring or trying to hire in March, down one point from last month, according to the NFIB survey. About 90% of business owners said they got few or no qualified applicants for their open positions.

About 42% of Indiana small business owners said they raised compensation while only 22% plan to increase compensation in the next three months.