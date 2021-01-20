Indiana casino executive fighting state over ouster order

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime heavyweight in Indiana's gambling industry is fighting state regulators' attempts to force him to give up his stake in a Lake Michigan casino and a $300 million new casino project in Gary.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by former Spectacle Entertainment CEO Rod Ratcliff in Lake County court argues the Indiana Gaming Commission wrongly acted against him without allowing a fair hearing on allegations that he continued exerting control over the company in violation of state orders.

The commission's action last month followed the federal indictment of Ratcliff's business partner on allegations of illegally funneling casino company money to a former state lawmaker's unsuccessful congressional campaign. The various actions have raised doubts about completion and ownership of the new in-land casino being built by Spectacle in Gary in partnership with Hard Rock International.

A spokesman for Ratcliff said he would "not surrender his constitutional rights in the process."

"By operating outside of its legal scope and unfairly judging Mr. Ratcliff as guilty by association, the Indiana Gaming Commission has created a problem where none existed and delayed what will be a significant contributor to the Lake County economy," spokesman Robert Vane said.