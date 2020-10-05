 Skip to main content
Indiana celebrates Manufacturing Day with none of the usual events because of COVID-19
Anurag Garg, keynote speaker for the daylong program on manufacturing sponsored by the Purdue Northwest Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, watches beer bottles being processed during a tour of Three Floyds Brewing Co. in Munster in this file photo. The group also toured Land O’Frost, a meat packer in Lansing, Illinois.

 Steve Euvino, The Times

Indiana marked Manufacturing Day on Friday, but without the factory tours for students and the public that normally take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state still recognized that manufacturing, so central to Northwest Indiana with its steel mills, oil refineries and many factories, is the largest sector of the Hoosier economy and the biggest employer in the state.

"Manufacturers are inventing and employing the technologies of the future to make our lives better and strengthen our economy," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a proclamation. "Manufacturers are looking to hire talented individuals of diverse backgrounds to bolster this innovation and fill thousands of open jobs in Indiana. And government, industry and communities are united to encourage more young people to explore the possibilities of modern manufacturing and learn about the opportunities in the industry."

Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event that aims to improve the public perception of manufacturing careers, stressing that it's not the same back-breaking work in grimy, dangerous conditions it often once was. 

“On Manufacturing Day 2020, it is particularly important to celebrate the work done by so many companies and workers during the pandemic, as well as the economic challenges of the past seven months," Indiana Manufacturers President and CEO Brian Burton said. "Manufacturers stayed open, producing protective equipment, medicines and essential daily supplies — all while operating safely. The continued strength of Indiana manufacturing depends on engaging the next generation of workers, and Manufacturing Day is a great way to showcase our industry.”

