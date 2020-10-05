Indiana celebrates Manufacturing Day with none of the usual events because of COVID-19

Indiana marked Manufacturing Day on Friday, but without the factory tours for students and the public that normally take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state still recognized that manufacturing, so central to Northwest Indiana with its steel mills, oil refineries and many factories, is the largest sector of the Hoosier economy and the biggest employer in the state.

"Manufacturers are inventing and employing the technologies of the future to make our lives better and strengthen our economy," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a proclamation. "Manufacturers are looking to hire talented individuals of diverse backgrounds to bolster this innovation and fill thousands of open jobs in Indiana. And government, industry and communities are united to encourage more young people to explore the possibilities of modern manufacturing and learn about the opportunities in the industry."

Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event that aims to improve the public perception of manufacturing careers, stressing that it's not the same back-breaking work in grimy, dangerous conditions it often once was.