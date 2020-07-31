Indiana CEOs make 296 times more than workers

Nationwide, the average S&P 500 CEO made $14.8 million last year, or 264 times as much as the average worker. S&P 500 CEO pay has increased an average of $3.4 million over the past 10 years while the average workers production and nonsupervisory worker pay rose $1,500 over the same period.

“With the COVID-19 shutdowns earlier this year, we saw many CEOs take salary cuts as a token of their solidarity with furloughed workers. While these CEO salary cuts made for good headlines, they are mostly window dressing," AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler said."Base salary makes up less than 8% of total compensation for CEOs of S&P 500 companies. Most CEO pay is in equity awards. The real story in executive compensation was that companies ramped up their equity awards to senior executives at the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, millions of working people have been furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19 related shutdowns. This disparity represents a fundamental imbalance in our economy. Working people are being treated as disposable employees. Now these cast-off workers, as a result of COVID-19, are at risk of having their unemployment benefits cut.”