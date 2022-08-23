Indiana Chamber launches online workforce center

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce launched an online service Tuesday intended to help the state's employers and individuals identify and access educational and training programs and resources available in Indiana.

Individuals and employers can engage with the Talent Resource Navigator by setting up free accounts to obtain personal technical assistance and customer support. Users are guided and connected to individuals and employers with education and training information, best practices and programs based on the user’s input into the site.

The Navigator enables state agencies, educational institutions and other nonprofit community entities to manage and update their offerings on the site. The Navigator is managed by the Institute for Workforce Excellence, the chamber's charitable nonprofit dedicated to helping employers attract, develop and retain high-skilled employees.

“The search for how you can make yourself a more desired worker and ways an employer can strengthen the skills of its workers just got much easier, because the Talent Resource Navigator connects Hoosiers with the exact workforce resources that are right for them,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in the chamber's announcement of the new website. “We are thrilled to bring this tool to the public and to broker introductions between those in need of talent development support and the trusted partners and providers from around Indiana that are equipped to meet their needs.”

A $2.5 million Lilly Endowment grant to the Institute for Workforce Excellence enabled the creation of the Navigator and the ongoing curation of the online information, the chamber said.

The site is available in Spanish and the Institute for Workforce Excellence plans to offer additional language options in the future.

Later this month, the Indiana Chamber will begin hosting webinars for users to learn about the Navigator, which is found at www.talentresourcenavigator.com.