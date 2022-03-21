Indiana Chamber of Commerce CEO to retire after 20 years

Longtime Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar plans to retire after decades at the organization's helm.

Brinegar has worked with the state’s largest business advocacy organization for 30 years and has been its leader for 20.

“Kevin is so passionate about the chamber’s mission and working on behalf of the business community, but the pull toward the next phase of life came calling. I couldn’t be happier for him personally and for the strong position of the chamber today under his leadership," said Indianapolis business leader John Thompson, chairman of the chamber's board.

Brinegar will retire on Jan. 5, 2024. He agreed to extend the timeframe of his stepping down at the request of the Indianapolis-based chamber, which has about 25,000 members across the state.

The chamber is now searching for a replacement CEO to lead its public policy and economic competitiveness efforts, Thompson said. It plans to cast a wide net.

“The Indiana Chamber board has a plan in place to be implemented over the coming months beginning with the selection of a search committee comprised of Indiana Chamber board members," he said. "This search will be open and national in scope, including retaining a search firm selected by the search committee.”

In November, Brinegar will mark 30 years working with the chamber, which advocates for the interests of its members at the Indiana state legislature. In addition to lobbying, the chamber also promotes businesses through such programs as its Best Places to Work in Indiana, Coolest Thing Made in Indiana and Jackson Lewis Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion awards.

“Leading the chamber has been the perfect job for me — allowing me to use my prior experience in state government and passion for public policy on behalf of the business community to promote prosperity and economic opportunity for the people and enterprises of Indiana," he said. "For this year and throughout all of 2023, I am committed to conducting business as usual here at the chamber as we continue to promote the state’s business community and advocate for pro-economy, pro-jobs policies.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.