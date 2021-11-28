Indiana Chamber of Commerce fighting for business autonomy on COVID-19 vaccines

The chamber likely will have to take up that fight again in January as key Hoosier lawmakers seem determined to establish in law specific exemptions from employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates that could increase costs at Hoosier companies for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and lost work hours.

"The vaccine itself is widely available and free to employees, which is why we feel employers shouldn’t have to pay for those who opt to not take the vaccine and instead undergo weekly testing," Brinegar said.

"We continue to stress that employers are in the best position to make decisions on vaccination requirements that impact their work forces and work environment."

Beyond COVID-19, Brinegar said the chamber will be focusing next year at the Statehouse on helping to enact policies that enable Indiana businesses to attract and retain qualified employees amid an extremely competitive job market.

He said that includes incentivizing remote workers to relocate to the Hoosier State, promoting entrepreneurship to young people, strengthening college and career readiness among Indiana middle and high school students, and especially, improving access to high-quality child care.