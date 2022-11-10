Indiana Chamber of Commerce launches 'Coolest Thing Made in Indiana' contest

A few Northwest Indiana companies are competing in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana" tournament.

The public can vote on which of the 54 manufacturing companies make the coolest products in the Hoosier Hysteria-style bracket that will ultimately crown one winner.

It's meant to highlight Indiana's manufacturing history and "showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state that has helped our economy thrive,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

“Like our inaugural contest, the response for the second annual competition has been tremendous, and we have seen an impressive array of manufacturers eager to compete for the 'Coolest Thing Made in Indiana' title,” Brinegar said.

Companies compete head-to-head in the contest. The product with the most votes advances to the next round.

“One of the really great things about this tournament is that it draws some really big companies — that make some very-well known products — who compete right alongside some emergent ones that are just starting to make their mark,” Brinegar said. “We expect to see some David vs. Goliath matchups, and you just never know how these contests will turn out.

The contest includes Belstra Milling Co.'s Heinold Feeds Oren Reynolds in DeMotte, Kidstuff Play Systems's Tri-ride slide in Gary, Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics's 3D Printed TLSO Spinal Brace in Merrillville and Talbert Manufacturing's Talbert 70-ton lowbed trailer in Rensselaer.

“We encourage all entrants to get the word out to their staff, families, customers, partners and on their social media accounts to rally support for their product," Brinegar said.

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.