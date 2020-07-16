Indiana Chamber of Commerce offering mentoring program to help employees hone skills

Indiana Chamber of Commerce will help Hoosier businesses line up mentors to help employees hone their skills in an era of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber and Engage Mentoring, an Indiana company that deploys a proprietary software system, will connect employees with qualified mentors in the business community to help them sharpen their skills and learn enough to where they could mentor others.
“We believe this company-to-company mentoring program can be an important resource for our members to address the continual call to better attract, retain and develop their talent,” said Jason Bearce, Indiana Chamber vice president of education and workforce development. “Beyond that critical mission, employers are now, more than ever, looking for meaningful ways for employee engagement and inclusion. This program can be a powerful strategy to achieve that within their workforce.”
The Indiana Chamber found Indiana ranks 38th out of 50 states in post-secondary educational credential attainment. Its Institute for Workforce Excellence resource center has been trying to help by offering Engage Mentoring to members at a discounted rate based on the number of employees.
“What I enjoy most is the opportunity it provides our team to mentor and be mentored by a broad and diverse group beyond your organization," said Don Cates, CEO of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union in Fort Wayne. "It expands our experience, knowledge and influence that supports our culture and brand. Personally, I enjoy mentoring because of what I continue to learn in the process, and what I remember I should be doing in leading my leadership team.”
Engage Mentoring aims to build the largest and most effective company-to-company mentoring program in the country.
“With our plug-and-play software, Engage Mentoring simplifies the mentoring process for participants and gives them convenient ways to connect and grow personally and professionally,” said Alison Martin, founder and CEO of Engage Mentoring. “We are excited to team with the Indiana Chamber to bring the benefits of professional mentoring to more companies and individuals.”
For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/workforce or www.engagementoring.com/companies.
