Indiana Chamber of Commerce offering mentoring program to help employees hone skills

Indiana Chamber of Commerce will help Hoosier businesses line up mentors to help employees hone their skills in an era of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber and Engage Mentoring, an Indiana company that deploys a proprietary software system, will connect employees with qualified mentors in the business community to help them sharpen their skills and learn enough to where they could mentor others.

“We believe this company-to-company mentoring program can be an important resource for our members to address the continual call to better attract, retain and develop their talent,” said Jason Bearce, Indiana Chamber vice president of education and workforce development. “Beyond that critical mission, employers are now, more than ever, looking for meaningful ways for employee engagement and inclusion. This program can be a powerful strategy to achieve that within their workforce.”

The Indiana Chamber found Indiana ranks 38th out of 50 states in post-secondary educational credential attainment. Its Institute for Workforce Excellence resource center has been trying to help by offering Engage Mentoring to members at a discounted rate based on the number of employees.