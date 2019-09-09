Indiana Chamber of Commerce rolls out human resources webinars for first time

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has offered business educational sessions for more than 20 years, but they generally take place in Indianapolis and aren't always the most convenient for business people in the Region.
Now the Indianapolis-based chamber, which advocates for the business interests of more than 25,000 members nationwide, has launched online training opportunities for the first time.
"We want to do our part to make sure employers and employees have the tools they need to succeed," said Jason Bearce, Indiana Chamber vice president of education and workforce development.
Starting Tuesday, the chamber will offer one-hour webinars for human resources professionals, "recognizing not everyone has the time to take a deep dive on essential topics by attending an in-person conference."
Sessions include "The Hidden Rocks of Labor and Employment" on Tuesday, "Emotional Intelligence: Its Role and Impact on Success" on Sept. 25, "What You Really Need to Know About the ADA and Accommodating Employees with Disabilities" on Oct. 10, "Making the FMLA Work for Your Business" on Oct. 22, "Modernizing the Annual Performance Review: From Performance Manager to Talent Success" on Nov. 13, "Employee Unplugged" on Dec. 5 and "Complying with I-9 and E-verify Requirements" on Dec. 17.
The initial webinar costs $99 for Indiana Chamber members and $149 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.indianachamber.com/webinars.