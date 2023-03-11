The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has kicked off an executive search to replace longtime CEO Kevin Brinegar.

Brinegar is retiring from the Indianapolis-based chamber after 21 years.

Brinegar has received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest civilian honor, and led the Indiana Chamber to become the second-largest state chamber in the country.

“Finding an individual to replace someone of Kevin’s caliber and intellect is somewhat like trying to find a unicorn, but I — along with the rest of our board of directors — am confident that our collaboration with Medallion Partners will find exactly the right person to lead the Indiana Chamber into the next phase of its remarkable journey,” Indiana Chamber Board Chairman Paul Perkins said.

The Indiana Chamber commissioned Carmel-based Medallion Partners to partner with its search committee of board members on its CEO search, which is now underway. A new CEO will be tasked with promoting business interests at the statehouse, such as by advocating for more career training, less smoking and tax policies favorable to businesses.

The aim is to have a new CEO at the helm by late summer or early fall. The new leader would work with Brinegar for several months.

"The organization boasts a total of eight related entities, including a foundation, workforce and wellness programs, as well as the state’s largest political action committee. That’s the backdrop in which the new leader will step into and why we are making sure to have such a thorough and transparent process to find that uniquely qualified individual," Perkins said.

The Indiana Chamber dates back to 1922 and now has 25,000 members across the state. It offers businesses public policy advocacy, networking opportunities, programming, seminars and publications.

Anyone interested in applying to the CEO position should email confidential@medallionpartnersinc.com by April 10.