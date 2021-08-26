Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeking Best Places to Work in Indiana nominations

Think your workplace is one of the best around?

Companies both large and small can get officially recognized as among the top workplaces in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Best Places to Work in Indiana contest.

“The Best Places event and evaluation process are built to identify Indiana employers who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We are urging these companies to participate so they can be recognized for their accomplishments, as well as learn valuable confidential information from their team to further strengthen their culture.”

Now in its 17th year, the contest recognizes companies for worker engagement, employee satisfaction and workforce policies. The Indiana Chamber commissions statewide rankings from Workforce Research Group, which uses employer reports and comprehensive surveys to assess the top organizations throughout the state.

It's open to any business headquartered in Indiana with at least 15 employees, or from out-of-state with at least 15 full-time workers in Indiana.