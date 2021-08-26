 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeking Best Places to Work in Indiana nominations
urgent

Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeking Best Places to Work in Indiana nominations

Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeking Best Places to Work in Indiana nominations

Hammond's Horseshoe Casino repeatedly has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the state by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

 Provided

Think your workplace is one of the best around?

Companies both large and small can get officially recognized as among the top workplaces in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Best Places to Work in Indiana contest.

“The Best Places event and evaluation process are built to identify Indiana employers who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We are urging these companies to participate so they can be recognized for their accomplishments, as well as learn valuable confidential information from their team to further strengthen their culture.”

Now in its 17th year, the contest recognizes companies for worker engagement, employee satisfaction and workforce policies. The Indiana Chamber commissions statewide rankings from Workforce Research Group, which uses employer reports and comprehensive surveys to assess the top organizations throughout the state.

It's open to any business headquartered in Indiana with at least 15 employees, or from out-of-state with at least 15 full-time workers in Indiana.

To apply, companies have to fill out a questionnaire and have workers fill out an anonymous survey. All participating companies, even those not ultimately recognizes as among the Best in Indiana, will get a report on the strengths of their workplace culture and opportunities for improvement.

The Indiana Chamber will recognized companies in four different categories based on how many full-time employees they have so businesses will be judged and ranked against their peers and not much larger competitors.

The winners will be recognized at an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 3.

For more information or to apply, visit www.bestplacestoworkindiana.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts