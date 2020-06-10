Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeks community of the year nominations

Is your community one of the best places to live in the state? Has it been bringing in new businesses and making strides in the right direction?
If so, consider nominating it for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Community of the Year award, so it could potentially bring home a statewide laurel.
"This annual honor goes to a deserving Hoosier community for significant contributions to its local business climate and overall image during the past year," the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "The award will be presented at the state’s largest annual gathering of business leaders and elected officials, the Indiana Chamber’s 31st Annual Awards Dinner. The event is presented in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Nov. 10 in downtown Indianapolis."
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 25,000 businesses across the Hoosier state and bills itself as "the voice of Indiana business," is accepting nominations through June 15. A winner will be selected in August or September.
The winner will get a video tribute at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner, a feature in the BizVoice business magazine, and widespread recognition in the press.
Over the past five years, honorees have included Plymouth, Jasper, Goshen, Fishers and Carmel.
For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.indianachamber.com/community.
