Indiana Chamber of Commerce seeks top workplace nominations

Every year, Region employers like Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Centier Bank in Merrillville, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City, General Insurance Services in Michigan City and Lakeside Wealth Management in Chesterton are named among the best places to work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Any Northwest Indiana business potentially could receive the honor, so long as it has at least 15 employees in the state.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for 2020 for its annual Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, a 15-year-old program that sorts through employer reports and employee surveys to recognize top workplaces across the state. Honorees are recognized for offering employees personal and professional development, a healthy work-life balance and perks, among other benefits.
“We know employers from all over the state strive to be the best in their respective industries while fostering an inclusive environment for their workforces,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We are urging these companies to participate in the Best Places program so they can be recognized for their accomplishments, as well as learn valuable confidential information from their team to further strengthen their culture.”
Businesses have until Nov. 15 to apply, a process that involves filling out a questionnaire and having their employees take an anonymous engagement and satisfaction survey. The Best Companies Group will select winners in four categories: small companies with between 15 and 74 employees, medium companies with between 75 and 249 employees, large companies with between 250 and 999 employees, and major companies with 1,000 or more employees.
The winners will be honored at a swanky awards dinner at Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis on April 30 of next year. They often use the distinction in marketing materials, particularly help wanted ads.
Anyone who enters will receive a report that examines strengths and identifies areas where workplace culture could be improved.
For more information or to apply, visit www.bestplacestoworkin.com.