Indiana Chamber of Commerce to absorb the Indiana Talent Network.

Indiana Chamber of Commerce is taking over management of the Indiana Talent Network.

The statewide chamber's Institute for Workforce Excellence will absorb the workforce development initiative as part of its ongoing "commitment to lifting up the educational attainment and workforce skills of Hoosiers."

The Indiana Talent Network was founded in 2017 as a "network of networks" linking various efforts to attract and develop more talent in the Hoosier State. It's been coordinated by the Community Education Coalition since its inception.

“In the coming months, we will take full responsibility for coordinating and convening the Indiana Talent Network and look forward to partnering with its team to continue to identify priorities and establish goals around talent attraction, connection and development that will most aid the workforce and employers,” Executive Director Todd Hurst said. “We also acknowledge the great work that has been done with the Network to date and especially applaud (CEO) John Burnett, (network strategist) Jeanna Berdel and (CivicLab executive director) Jack Hess for their efforts and dedication.”

The Indiana Talent Network brings together stakeholders form across the state to pursue talent recruitment and retention strategies, working to further education, quality of life and household income.

"We have been searching for the right state-level partner to carry the program forward. The Institute for Workforce Excellence is a perfect fit. We are grateful for the arrangement,” CivicLab Co-Founder and Community Education Coalition CEO John Burnett said.

The Indiana Talent Network has worked over the years to improve best practices, foster learning and promote workforce development.

“We intend to build on that foundation even more in order to prepare individuals and businesses to compete in today’s talent-driven economy," Hurst said.

The Indiana Talent Network has representatives from across the state. They meet together every quarter to share information on professional development, talent connection and related subjects.

It's now one of a number of workforce services the Indianapolis-based chamber offers, including the soon-to-be-launched Talent Resource Navigator tool.

“We know that having regional intermediaries is critical to effectively addressing systems-level workforce challenges so they can learn from one another. Perhaps more importantly, the Indiana Talent Network creates an avenue of communication to and from the state from regional partners who are doing the work on a daily basis within our communities across the state," Hurst said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.