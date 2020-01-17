Indiana Chamber seeks human resources award nominations

Know any good human resources professionals at your company that deserve recognition?
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the statewide 2020 Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year Award.
The award honors human resources professionals across the state of Indiana who have made significant contributions to their employers over the past year, including by implementing best practices and aligning the strategic direction of the company. Nominees also should give back to their community and the human resources profession in a documented way.
“HR professionals are vitally important to a company’s culture and operation. Their roles are always challenging, from finding the right talent to striking the proper balance between the interests of the employer and employees to keeping up with ever-changing regulatory responsibilities,” said Mike Ripley, Indiana Chamber vice president of employment law. “We want to recognize their contributions and encourage companies to nominate an individual who excels for them."
Human resources professionals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a peer, subordinate, supervisor, colleague or other person. Their organization must provide a formal sponsorship letter.
The winners will be recognized at the 56th annual Indiana HR Conference in early May at The Westin hotel in downtown Indianapolis.
Nomination must be submitted by Feb. 14 and can be made at www.indianachamber.com/hrpro/.
Any questions should be directed to Jesse Brothers at jbrothers@indianachamber.com.
Gary Retail
Gary suffers from retail deserts that force many residents to travel long distances for basic necessities like fresh produce, prescription drugs and clothes. The situation is diminishing quality of life, taking a toll on residents' long-term health and eroding the tax base. After a half-century of decline, retail faces many obstacles in the Steel City like a shrinking population, crumbling infrastructure and government red tape. But many merchants soldier on, and officials have ideas for how to make it easier to keep a business afloat in the city.
The vibrant, bustling sidewalks of the business district of Gary's past are a distant memory.
Some entrepreneurs describe a steep uphill climb in establishing retail businesses in Gary.
Gary faces a number of challenges in bringing back retail businesses to the city, including crime, blight and perception, said Aaron McDermott…
Retail-deprived Gary often fails to attract corporate chain stores because of demographics, including income levels.
Built as a company town on windswept duneland more than a century ago, Gary persists as a hub of heavy industry that — for all of its rust and…