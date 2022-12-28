 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana Chamber study shows high demand for durable skills

  • Updated
Office workers at Peoples Bank in Munster.

 John Luke, The Times

A study by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce found there's a high demand for durable skills like critical thinking.

The statewide chamber partnered with America Succeeds and Lightcast on the study, which examined 1.6 million Hoosier job postings over the past two years. It found 1.2 million or 75% of job listings in Indiana asked for at least one durable skill such as leadership, collaboration or communication.

About 55% of the job listings requested at least two durable skills, often called soft skills or life skills.

“Technical skills are ever-changing with economic and technological trends, but durable skills never change,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “Once durable skills are learned, they can be applied in a variety of situations and careers. This study emphasizes the importance of integrating these durable skills into education so students can be prepared for a successful work life.”

Moscow, Idaho-based Lightcast analyzed job postings in Indiana for requests for competencies like character, collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, fortitude, growth mindset, leadership, metacognition and mindfulness.

It found that communication, metacognition, leadership, critical thinking, collaboration and character were the highest skills in demand among the 29,000 Hoosier companies surveyed.

“This study is quite compelling because it focuses on the benefits of cultivating these skills and traits from a very early age. Whether that’s fostering creativity or your thought process, learning the importance of good character or working well with others,” Brinegar said. “These findings are something educators, policymakers and business leaders should pay attention to and ask themselves: ‘Are we really preparing students for the future?’”

It's commonly believed employers seek hard skills like writing, math or familiarity with operating machinery. The new “High Demand for Durable Skills” report found durable skills are more in demand among Hoosier employers.

“The need for inclusive, soft skills-based education and hiring was apparent long before the pandemic but COVID-19 has greatly accelerated existing trends,” states Tim Taylor, co-founder and president of America Succeeds. “We launched this unique research initiative to start a national conversation around durable skills, so that schools understand the importance of educating for them and corporate leaders recognize the urgent need to partner with the education system to solve their workforce challenges.”

The Indiana Chamber hopes schools and workforce training programs will use the report to prepare students for careers in the Hoosier State, preparing them for success.

“Six of the 10 most requested skills by Indiana employers were durable skills," said Anna Brown, economist and vice president of education consulting at Lightcast. "It is our belief that by working together with educators and business leaders, we ensure that students and communities can become more resilient in the rapidly evolving world of work.”

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/durableskills.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

