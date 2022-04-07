Indiana Chamber to host conference on environmental permitting and reporting

Companies that need to brush up on how to comply with government environmental regulations may want to attend an upcoming Indiana Chamber of Commerce function.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the statewide organization that bills itself as "the voice of Indiana business," will host an environmental permitting and reporting conference later this month.

Business owners can learn how to comply with Environmental Protection Agency rules so they don't end up paying federal administrative fees, civil judicial penalties or criminal fines. The EPA is estimated to collect billions of dollars from fines and fees imposed on violators every year.

The Environmental Permitting and Reporting Conference will counsel business owners and managers on how to stay compliant and avoid such expenses at the conference on April 27-28 at the Indiana Chamber Conference Center in downtown Indianapolis.

“This is the most complete and comprehensive permitting and reporting course offered in the state,” said Kerri Begley, Indiana Chamber vice president of business education and events. “This course will provide you with the information you need to understand permitting programs while giving you the most current updates on reporting issues facing the regulated community.”

The Indianapolis-based chamber with more than 25,000 members across the Hoosier State said the conference would particularly benefit managers or workers who review permit applications or implement changes in operations, who handle air and water permitting, who review new permits or who address on-site contamination. It would also help workers who deal with waste management or who are responsible for compliance with environmental requirements.

For more information or to register, visit www.indianachamber.com/conferences.

