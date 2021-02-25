Indiana Chamber to launch Talent Development Clearinghouse for employers, job seekers

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is developing a Talent Development Clearinghouse to provide online resources to both employers and job seekers as part of an ongoing effort to improve the state's workforce.
The website will gather up-to-date information about educational opportunities, job training, the most in-demand skills, the credentials needed and employment data.
“While Indiana continues to have a robust focus on workforce development and education, there is currently no place that gathers and distributes information related to successful training programs and practices for individuals and employers,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.
“The clearinghouse will address this need and is in direct response to the loud drumbeat from employers who continue to cite talent development and recruitment as among their highest priorities. Importantly, it also will directly serve those in the workforce wanting to improve their own skills.”
Lilly Endowment awarded $2.5 million for the website, which will be managed by the nonprofit Institute for Workforce Excellent, the chamber's charitable arm. It eventually will serve as a peer-to-peer learning network that connects stakeholders and offer "concierge-level" technical assistance.
“The clearinghouse will deliver actionable insights and information on high-impact strategies that employers and workers can use to strengthen workforce skills while connecting them to partners with proven expertise in implementing those practices,” said Jason Bearce, vice president of education and workforce development for the Indiana Chamber, who is overseeing the clearinghouse. “We also see great potential for helping employers learn from one another and strengthening the feedback loop between the public and private sectors to better gauge what approaches are working best.”
The clearinghouse will feature a talent pipeline self-assessment tool employers can use to benchmark their talent development and find the resources they need.
The goal is to launch it by the end of this year.
“For Indiana to prosper in the future, the state’s workers must continually upgrade their skills and abilities so they align with the job requirements of Indiana employers,” said N. Clay Robbins, Lilly Endowment’s chairman, president and CEO. “We hope that this clearinghouse will be a one-stop shop for Indiana employers and workers to learn about the myriad educational and training opportunities and resources provided by the state of Indiana, Indiana’s fine array of higher education institutions, various philanthropic and charitable entities and Indiana business organizations.”
For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
Then-East Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Randy Anderson opened Safari Beach on 45th Avenue in Munster in the early 1980s and it quickly bec…
The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …
Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.
Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place will open this spring in the former Like New Home Furnishings space in downtown Hobart.
Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…
Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…
Dollar General recently opened a new store at 1301 Broadway in Gary, just across from a Family Dollar.
Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…
Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.
