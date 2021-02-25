Indiana Chamber to launch Talent Development Clearinghouse for employers, job seekers

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is developing a Talent Development Clearinghouse to provide online resources to both employers and job seekers as part of an ongoing effort to improve the state's workforce.

The website will gather up-to-date information about educational opportunities, job training, the most in-demand skills, the credentials needed and employment data.

“While Indiana continues to have a robust focus on workforce development and education, there is currently no place that gathers and distributes information related to successful training programs and practices for individuals and employers,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

“The clearinghouse will address this need and is in direct response to the loud drumbeat from employers who continue to cite talent development and recruitment as among their highest priorities. Importantly, it also will directly serve those in the workforce wanting to improve their own skills.”

Lilly Endowment awarded $2.5 million for the website, which will be managed by the nonprofit Institute for Workforce Excellent, the chamber's charitable arm. It eventually will serve as a peer-to-peer learning network that connects stakeholders and offer "concierge-level" technical assistance.