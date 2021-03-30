Indiana companies could get their products stocked on shelves of Walmart – possibly at thousands of stores

Walmart is inviting Indiana companies and entrepreneurs to pitch products that could be stocked on its shelves — possibly nationwide.
The Arkansas-based retail giant seeks "new, niche and innovative" products as part of an initiative to stock more American-made goods. The company plans to spend $350 billion on goods manufactured, assembled or grown in the United States.
Walmart's eighth annual open call for American-made products runs through April 30.
“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work, and self-belief. It’s inspiring. Walmart’s announcement earlier this month to spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in America makes Open Call even more exciting and important. We know how much this opportunity means to small businesses, and we can’t wait to see the new product submissions from potential new suppliers.”
Those selected will have a chance to meet virtually with Walmart buyers on June 30. The online event will also feature presentations by Walmart executives and breakout sessions to offer potential suppliers guidance.
Indiana companies could gain the chance to get their products stocked anywhere from a few stores locally to thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations all over the country, as well as online.
“Walmart makes it easy – they really do,” Henry Johnson, who owns Le’Host Hair & Wigs, which took part in last year's Open Call. “They sent us a video that they send to everyone who’s going to present to buyers and said, ‘This is what we’re looking for.’ … We found out what was important to Walmart as a company, in the community. What’s important to Walmart is their customers. To us, our customers are No. 1. So, when we saw that was the mindset of Walmart, we knew it was a good marriage.”
Le’Host products are now carried by 300 Walmart stores in the south and southwest.
For more information or to apply, visit walmart-jump.com.