Indiana companies could get their products stocked on shelves of Walmart – possibly at thousands of stores

Indiana companies could gain the chance to get their products stocked anywhere from a few stores locally to thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations all over the country, as well as online.

“Walmart makes it easy – they really do,” Henry Johnson, who owns Le’Host Hair & Wigs, which took part in last year's Open Call. “They sent us a video that they send to everyone who’s going to present to buyers and said, ‘This is what we’re looking for.’ … We found out what was important to Walmart as a company, in the community. What’s important to Walmart is their customers. To us, our customers are No. 1. So, when we saw that was the mindset of Walmart, we knew it was a good marriage.”