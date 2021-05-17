Indiana cutting pandemic unemployment benefits for 220,000 people, including extra $300 payments

An estimated 220,000 Hoosiers will lose unemployment or get their unemployment benefits reduced, including about 170,000 getting the extra $300 federal payments on top of the state's average jobless benefit of $280.

“Eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need filled now,” Holcomb said. “I’ve spoken to leaders in the recreational vehicle industry who tell me they could hire thousands of people today, and in the last couple weeks, we’ve seen companies like Amazon, Apple, Toyota, and Milwaukee Tool announce thousands of new career opportunities for Hoosiers."

Unemployment is still in double digits in Gary and East Chicago, and a relatively high 6.9% across the Gary metro.

But Holcomb said more Hoosiers have reentered the workforce with a workforce participation rate of 63.1% in March, nearly what it was before the pandemic.

The enhanced unemployment benefits were designed to be temporary relief for displaced workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said.