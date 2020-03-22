Indiana Dunes National Park a game changer for Northwest Indiana tourism

The rebranding of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as the Indiana Dunes National Park caused visitation to spike by more than 20% in the first year and is expected to continue to drive tourism to Northwest Indiana in the coming decades.
Northwest Indiana's tourism leaders said trends to watch for over the next 20 years include capitalizing more on the Indiana Dunes as an attraction, the growing popularity of youth travel sports, and existing assets like the Stardust Event Center at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City that recently doubled in size. The leaders of the Region's tourism agencies have lofty ambitions that include building a convention center in Lake County, bringing cruise ships to Northwest Indiana and encouraging developers to build more hotels.
'Big deal' for LaPorte County, Region
"The designation of the Indiana Dunes as a National Park is a game changer," LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett said. "It makes us more of a destination and will drive tourism for years to come. When we look back 20 years from now, we'll be able to put our finger on it as that most moved the needle and affected tourism in Northwest Indiana. The National Park designation puts us in rare air."
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore already had been a huge attraction, but the name change ties in to the revered National Parks brand, puts it on many people's bucket list and raises its profile significantly, Arnett said.
"It's a big deal," he said. "It's a shot in the arm, and it gives us an anchor to build around. The folks who come to the National Park stay at our hotels, dine at our restaurants and gamble at our casino. Jobs are literally created because of this influx of tourism. It brings in tax dollars and more wages at hotels and restaurants."
Arnett said being situated between the National Park to the west and Notre Dame football to the east has made his job easy.
"We're lucky with the variety of offerings, as well as the national park and Notre Dame football," he said. "It makes our jobs easy. St. Joseph and Porter County do all the work. But besides those, we have great attractions and great stuff to do."
Events like Taste of Michigan City and Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park have been packing in the visitors.
"We now have 76 race teams on five continents," Arnett said. "It's become a signature event for the Region. We're one of the few of these events that's not on an ocean. It takes place on Indiana's ocean."
An expansion at the Stardust Event Center at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City also has brought in more conferences, including from Frito Lay, the convenience store industry and the Rural Massage Association that used to meet for its big annual convention in Las Vegas.
"It's a game changer," Arnett said. "It can host meetings that are twice as big, which has been huge for our sales team."
He hopes to work with developers to bring more hotels near Interstates 94 and 90 and to see more youth sports facilities built in LaPorte County.
"Back in 2008 when the economy nosedived, youth sports did not change at all," he said. "Soccer moms never quit."
Lake County's present and future
Youth sports has exploded into a $17 billion-a-year industry, according to WinterGreen Research. South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos said it would continue to grow over the next few decades, especially youth soccer.
"With the strong ethnic diversity we have in Lake County, we still have 80 different ethnic cultures," Batistatos said. "Many care about soccer more than American football. Soccer has emerged as a bigger opportunity than anybody would have anticipated. I think we could build a minor league soccer stadium in Northwest Indiana in the next 10 or 20 years with all the ethnic diversity we have."
Batistatos said he also was encouraged by the progress toward building a new Lake County Convention Center in the former Century Mall in Merrillville through a public-private partnership.
"I think we're clearly at a point of rebuilding after the loss of the Radisson and Star Plaza," he said. "We've lacked a full-service hotel. We're at a point where we're going to see investment and reinvestment. The Century Mall project seems to be on the right track and has gone further than any convention center project I've seen up to this point."
Communities across the Region have been investing in new attractions, Batistatos said. Hammond built the SportsPlex, Whiting the Mascot Hall of Fame, and Crown Point Bulldog Park. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is investing in Gary.
"The investment is a reason to come here," he said. "We need hotel and restaurant products. Retail is a moving target, and we might need to look at adaptive reuse for places like the Southlake Mall. We will benefit from a global brand like the Hard Rock Casino joining Horseshoe and Ameristar in our portfolio. When you hear Hard Rock, there's an immediate visual and expectation of what you're going to get from the brand. It's a wonderful addition to our strong gaming offerings that include Ameristar and Horseshoe."
The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will seek out regional shows so NWI residents don't have to drive to Chicago if the new convention center comes to fruition. It also will embrace technology as it has with the South Shore Craft Beer Trail app, and be nimble to adapt to changing circumstances as it did when it launched the Move to Indiana campaign to target Illinois residents, Batistatos said. The agency also will work to capitalize off the National Park designation.
"Look at the power of the word 'park,'" he said. "We got not more than one square inch of land and not one more cent of money. But we reap such a benefit from being one of 62 National Parks instead of 420 properties with the National Park Unit designation. It puts us in elite company. As Baby Boomers age, we'll be on more of their bucket lists."
Exploring the past in the future
Indiana Dunes Tourism has been working to capitalize further off the National Park status by developing new trails and bringing cruise ships in to visit the Indiana Dunes and nearby steel mills, Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said.
"We're working on a Native American Trail at the visitors center to honor the past, present and future of the Native Americans who have lived in our area," she said. "We'll showcase clean water and native plants that Native Americans used as medicine and foods. We'll tell the story of milkweed and how it was used in the past. We'll tell the story of the Monarch butterfly. We'll tell the story of the opossum. The opossum is often seen a nuisance that gets into garages, but it eats ticks and is resistant to lime disease when ticks transmit 30% of lime disease."
The newly built trail will feature a boardwalks over wetlands around the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center in Porter, likely featuring longhouses that will help visitors interpret Native American history.
"Indiana is named after the land of Indians, but we don't do much to tell the story of our rich history," Weimer said.
The tourism agency also will build out an interpretative trail to showcase more than 60 sites across Northwest Indiana, where walkers, joggers and cyclists can see sandhill cranes, herons, bogs and other off-the-beaten-path attractions between Lake Michigan and the Kankakee River.
"We want to go beyond the beach," Weimer said. "We want people to discover ecology and culture on our trail. We're the fifth most bio-diverse of the 419 National Park Units because of our four climate zones. There's really cool spiders that don't have webs and can jump really high, really cool birding fish, salamanders, and really cool fungus."
Indiana Dunes Tourism also is working to bring in Great Lakes cruise ships that would bus tourists into the Indiana Dunes National Park and local steel mills.
"It's a very growing market," she said. "It's very positive in that it brings people who normally wouldn't come to our destination from the international market. It's another level of exposure to visitors who might come back in another capacity later."