Indiana Dunes National Park a game changer for Northwest Indiana tourism

"I think we're clearly at a point of rebuilding after the loss of the Radisson and Star Plaza," he said. "We've lacked a full-service hotel. We're at a point where we're going to see investment and reinvestment. The Century Mall project seems to be on the right track and has gone further than any convention center project I've seen up to this point."

Communities across the Region have been investing in new attractions, Batistatos said. Hammond built the SportsPlex, Whiting the Mascot Hall of Fame, and Crown Point Bulldog Park. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is investing in Gary.

"The investment is a reason to come here," he said. "We need hotel and restaurant products. Retail is a moving target, and we might need to look at adaptive reuse for places like the Southlake Mall. We will benefit from a global brand like the Hard Rock Casino joining Horseshoe and Ameristar in our portfolio. When you hear Hard Rock, there's an immediate visual and expectation of what you're going to get from the brand. It's a wonderful addition to our strong gaming offerings that include Ameristar and Horseshoe."