The National Park Service is about halfway through the prescribed burns it has planned for this spring to restore and renew natural habitats in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Fire crews are doing controlled burns of more than 900 acres of natural areas to manage vegetation, control invasive species, clear out the tinderbox of dried leaves and reduce the risk posed by wildfires ignited by lighting.

The park service has completed its Lake County burns and is moving to Porter County.

The National Park Service plans to burn 23 acres near Porter Beach. It's restoring the land between Wabash Avenue, Roskin Road and the west boundary of the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The National Park’s Resource Management program is spearheading restoration efforts in the area, one of more than two dozen sites in the National Park that stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan Lakeshore.

Fire crews also will burn 414 acres in the Howes Prairie/Lupine Lane area. They initiated that burn west of Waverly Road, north of the Calumet Trail and east of Mineral Springs Road last fall and will finish the job.

The National Park Service also plans to burn 142 acres in Porter on the west end of Beam Street as it seeks to restore the Mnoke Prairie.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, the fourth most-biodiverse park in the country with more than 1,100 plant species, also recently burned 330 acres of globally rare black oak savanna at Tolleston Dunes near the border of Portage and Gary. It burned 66 acres by County Line Road and 264 acres by the Woodlake Dune apartments on Union Street.

The National Park Service also recently burned 16 acres by the Douglas Center for Environmental Education on North Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

Residents of Lake and Porter counties can sign up for prescribed fire notifications at smart911.com.