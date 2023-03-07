The Indiana Dunes National Park drew the second most visitors in its history last year.

More than 2.8 million people flocked to Northwest Indiana's lakeshore to sun on beaches, swim in Lake Michigan, climb towering sand dunes, hike, camp, kayak, boat, cross-country ski, ride horses, go birding, visit a working farm or learn about local history.

Attendance has shot up since it was turned from a National Lakeshore styled after the Cape Cod National Seashore into a full-blown National Park.

"Indiana Dunes National Park continues to draw millions of people from around the country," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "We saw a remarkable increase in visitation with our name change in February of 2019. Attendance went from generally less than 2 million to around 3 million visitors each of the last two full years."

Visitation shot up from 1.75 million in 2019 to 2.13 million in 2019, when it first became a National Park, according to National Parks Service figures.

An estimated 2.29 million people visited in 2020 followed by a record 3.17 million in 2021. Attendance dropped to 2.83 million last year.

"We have seen variations in our numbers throughout our history, and that trend seems to be continuing even at these elevated attendance figures since our name change," Rowe said. "We usually can't explain these year-to-year variations other than in some years factors like weather or national travel trends or the economy can affect our attendance. Unless something radically changes, as it did during the pandemic for example, we expect future attendance to continue around 3 million with some years being a little below and others a bit above that mark."

In 2021, the most recent year for which data was available, visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park — ranging from Chicagoans making a quick day trip to tourists from all over the world — spent an estimated $156 million in Northwest Indiana. That visitor spending supported an estimated 1,880 jobs and $88.8 million in income in Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, also a major draw for downstate Hoosiers heading up to one of the few parts of the state that isn't landlocked, generated an estimated $231 million in economic output.

It's one of the few National Parks in the Great Lakes region, along with Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Isle Royale National Park in Michigan and Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, making it a regional draw for Midwesterners who want a National Park experience without having to travel out west.

"In addition to the positive economic impacts to the economy, we recognize that there can be negative impacts such as crowding and congestion, particularly in the beach communities that are surrounded by the National Park," Rowe said. "We are working cooperatively to develop bike trails, improve pedestrian access and other ways to access the park to help reduce the number of cars descending on the beach areas on busy summer weekends."

A study by Certec Inc. and Indiana Dunes Tourism found National Park visitation generates $155 million in tax revenue while supporting 6,588 jobs in Porter County. It found the name change resulted in a shift in visitors, who now include more college graduates in professional occupations and more seniors over 60.

Last year, the Indiana Dunes National Park, which had been free to visit for decades, started charging $25 for admission of up to seven days, even for people only looking to go to one of its beaches for a few hours on a weekend. It also started charging $45 for an annual pass, incentivizing regulars to sign up for the annual pass.

Many vocally complained, especially beachgoers long accustomed to not having to pay for a leisurely afternoon of surf and sand.

"We believe it is too soon to say what effect the new entrance fee had on our visitation," Rowe said. "While it is possible that it could have negatively affected our attendance this year, we won't know until we get two to three more years of data."

More than 300,000 fewer people went to the Indiana Dunes National Park last year, but Rowe said such fluctuations are typical and usually not the result of only a single factor.

"There have been swings in our visitation throughout our park's history and that trend seems to be continuing even at these elevated attendance figures since our name change," he said. "We expect future attendance to continue around 3 million with some years being a little below and others a bit above that mark."

The Indiana Dunes National Park stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore and includes more than two dozen different sites. In addition to popular beaches like West Beach, Mount Baldy Beach and Kemil Beach, it encompasses many spread-out inland sites like the Miller Woods, Pinhook Bog, Tolleston Dunes, the Cowles Bog, the Bailly Homestead, the Herron Rookery Trail and the Great Marsh Trail.

"We would expect another year of attendance somewhere around 3 million people at Indiana Dunes National Park," Rowe said.