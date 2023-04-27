The Indiana Dunes National Park has named new vendors to run the concession stands during its upcoming busy beach season.

The National Park, which stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, held a competitive bidding process to pick the concession stand operators for Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk and West Beach, its biggest and busiest beach, for the 2023 and 2024 beach seasons, when attendance is at its peak.

It picked Smoke on the Water to provide concessions at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

“Smoke on the Water Premium Mexican Barbecue was started locally in Ogden Dunes in 2021. We are a small, minority owned business, with a passion for live fire smoked BBQ,” said owner Mark Bedella. “We look forward to making the national park lakefront a BBQ destination for travelers and local customers alike.”

The national park picked The Big Weiner of Valparaiso to operate the West Beach concession stand. It plans to expand the dining options to include a wide variety of beach fare.

“The Big Weiner has been serving Chicagoland favorites since 2016 throughout the Region,” said owner Kristin Sponsel. “This owner-operated establishment focuses on high quality fresh ingredients while maintaining a conscious effort to support ecofriendly initiatives.”

The new vendors replace Kona Ice at West Beach and Dig the Dunes, which ran the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

"Unfortunately we received some sad news yesterday. The national park has decided to award the Portage Lakefront concession to someone else. We were angry, frustrated and upset when we heard the news," Dig the Dunes founder Eve Wierzbicki said in a letter to customers. "But then we remembered that Dig the Dunes is not just about Trail Stop. Dig the Dunes is so much bigger. Dig the Dunes brings people together to celebrate this beautiful area. We will continue to do that with hikes, events, gatherings and support of all the local people and businesses at the Indiana Dunes and in southwest Michigan. Stay tuned. We promise that good things are on the horizon. We love you all and your support means the world to us."

More than 3 million people visit the Indiana Dunes National Park every year, making it Northwest Indiana's top tourism draw. Combined with the attendance to the Indiana Dunes State Park, it would rank as one of the most visited National Parks in the country due in part to its location in the third largest metropolitan area.