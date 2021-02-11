Indiana Dunes National Park now requires masks

Wearing a mask is now required at the Indiana Dunes National Park, at least in buildings and when you can't keep six feet away from others hiking on the trails.

The 61st National Park, which sprawls across Chesterton, Gary, Portage, Michigan City and other Northwest Indiana communities along the Lake Michigan lakefront is following a new executive order meant to protect the federal workforce from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 500,000 Americans so far.

All employees, visitors, partners and contractors must wear face masks inside all park buildings like the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center in Chesterton, the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education in Miller and the pavilion at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. They also are required to wear masks on any National Public Service-managed lands where people cannot maintain social distancing, such as if on overlooks, narrow or busy trails or historic homes like those from the Chicago World's Fair along the lakeshore in Beverly Shores.

"We know you care about the park, wearing a mask is an easy way to say that you care about each other. It’s such an easy way to stop the spread of COVID-19 until we all receive the vaccine," Park superintendent Paul Labovitz said. "Thank your fellow park visitors for masking up when you see them."