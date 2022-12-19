Indiana Dunes National Park seeking businesses to offer tours, trips and classes

The Indiana Dunes National Park is seeking business partners to offer tours, trips, classes and other services.

Entrepreneurs or companies could capitalize off visitorship that hit 5 million last year, Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said.

"Indiana Dunes National Park is open for business," Rowe said. "The park is looking for service providers for Commercial Use Authorizations to provide appropriate business services for visitors."

The National Park Service is soliciting proposals for services such as guided hikes, overnight backpacking, camping trips, guided kayaking, canoeing tours, paddle boat trips and food trucks at its two dozen different park sites such as West Beach, Miller Woods, the Great Marsh Trail and Mount Baldy Beach.

The park stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline but goes beyond just South Shore beaches, sprawling across 15,000 acres of forests, marshes, bogs, prairies, rivers and globally rare dune and swale and oak and savannah habitats. Entrepreneurs, for instance, could offer photography lessons or other classes at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom.

"Have a business service idea that would benefit our visitors? Propose it," Rowe said. "The park will review and consider your proposal. Depending on the type of service offered, there may be some requirements, such as having insurance, and following federal, state, and local food handling ordinances."

Businesses must pay a $100 nonrefundable fee for the application to become an authorized vendor at the Indiana Dunes National Park. All approved service providers will end up listed on the National Park's website.

The permit will be valid throughout 2023.

To apply, mail an application to Indiana Dunes National Park Attn: Steve Rossi, Concessions Management Specialist 1100 North Mineral Springs Road Porter, IN 46304

For more information, email steven_m_rossi@nps.gov, call 219-395-1844. Applications and additional information are available at www.nps.gov/indu/getinvolved/commercial_use_authorization.htm.