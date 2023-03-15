The Indiana Dunes National Dunes Park will host a hike celebrating the first day of spring and two historical hikes.

A two-hour hike is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Heron Rookery Trail in Porter County to show which woodland flowers are blooming on the first day of spring. The trail along the Little Calumet River was home to more than 100 Great Blue Heron nests for more than 60 years and has been described by the National Park Service "as perhaps the best location in the Region to see spring wildflowers."

The Ranger-led hike will step off from the east parking lot at 1336 N. County Road 600E in Michigan City.

Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers also will lead history hikes from 2 to 4 p.m. March 18 and 25 at the Bailly Homestead/Chellberg Farm. The public can walk through a beech maple forest and learn more about the early settlers who came to Northwest Indiana in the 1800s to farm and trade furs.

People can park in the Chellberg Farm lot on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter. They can expect to visit Bailly Homestead by the Little Cal, the Bailly Cemetery and Chellberg Farm, where cows, chickens and pigs are on display.