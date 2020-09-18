'Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece' movie will be screened at 49er Drive-In

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The movie "Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece" hits the big screen at the 49er Drive-In in Valparaiso next month to raise money for the recently minted National Park.

The movie by Chesterton local Thad Donavan and "America Wild: National Parks Adventure" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 49er Drive-In at 675 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"This is an event for people who love the Indiana Dunes," said Dustin Ritchea, the production Director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. "We're excited to partner with the National Park Service to present this never-before-seen introduction to our new 'National Park.'"

"Indiana Dunes: Nature's Masterpiece" shows majestic views of Lake Michigan and leads viewers on a tour of the adjoining dunes, forests, trails and habitats that include cacti, pitcher plants and more than 350 species of birds. National Park Service rangers spotlight different parts of the park, historical sites, points of interest and the unique biodiversity.