'Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece' movie will be screened at 49er Drive-In
'Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece' movie will be screened at 49er Drive-In

Indiana Dunes Tourism to screen National Park movies at 49er Drive-In

A trail at the Indiana Dunes National Park is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The movie "Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece" hits the big screen at the 49er Drive-In in Valparaiso next month to raise money for the recently minted National Park. 

The movie by Chesterton local Thad Donavan and "America Wild: National Parks Adventure" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 49er Drive-In at 675 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"This is an event for people who love the Indiana Dunes," said Dustin Ritchea, the production Director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. "We're excited to partner with the National Park Service to present this never-before-seen introduction to our new 'National Park.'"

"Indiana Dunes: Nature's Masterpiece" shows majestic views of Lake Michigan and leads viewers on a tour of the adjoining dunes, forests, trails and habitats that include cacti, pitcher plants and more than 350 species of birds. National Park Service rangers spotlight different parts of the park, historical sites, points of interest and the unique biodiversity. 

“Indiana Dunes National Park is very excited to partner with Indiana Dunes Tourism on the soon to be released Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece,” said Paul Labovitz, Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent. “The film was made to welcome visitors to the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center and introduce them to the amazing features of our parks. It showcases the Indiana Dunes’ staggering amount of natural and cultural features, which will surely lead to extended trips for visitors. All of us are proud of the production, and we hope it serves us for the years ahead.”

The second film, "America Wild," tours national parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, Arches and the Everglades. It's narrated by the legendary Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford.

Labovitz and Lorelei Weimer, the executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, will give an introduction at the movie screening, and rangers will be on hand to answer any questions. Johnny V will perform live music, there will be a cash bar, and tickets include complimentary popcorn and a snack box catered by Ivy's Bohemia House.

"The outdoor event was planned with COVID-19 safety in mind,” said Michelle Senderhauf, communications director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. “Food will be provided at the door so guests can remain in their car for the entire event if they choose to do so. Health safety protocols, including frequent sanitation and social distancing, will also be implemented. We want this to be a fun and safe event for everyone.” 

Tickets are $35 per person and are available on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit indianadunes.com or call 219-926-2255.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

