Indiana Dunes Tourism launches video contest to encourage mask wearing

Indiana Dunes Tourism has launched a video contest on social media to encourage mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Porter-based tourism bureau is offering prizes totaling more than $1,000 in cash and gift cards from local businesses in the "Indiana Dunes Mask-Uerade" contest. It's open to anyone living in or visiting Porter County.
The contest will reward mask wearing by letting people submit short videos of themselves wearing masks at restaurants, stores, parks, hotels, or attractions in the Indiana Dunes or nearby Porter County communities for the chance to win prizes.
"We were approached by partners to help businesses educate visitors and residents on the importance of masks in the Indiana Dunes area" said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism. "We thought the contest would be a great way to show the positive side of masks and to help with the economic development of our area."
During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana is requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other public places where it's not possible to maintain social distancing of 6 feet.
"Even though there is a statewide mask mandate, we wanted to encourage people to wear masks in a fun and entertaining way. We've been wearing our masks at Indiana Dunes Tourism and we'd like to reward others who are joining us," Indiana Dunes Tourism Communications Director Michelle Senderhauf said.
Videos can be submitted through the end of August and the winners will be named in September. For more information, visit www.indianadunes.com/mask-uerade-video-contest.
