Indiana Dunes Tourism rolls out Coffee & Sweets Trail

You've heard of craft beer trails. And wine trails. There are pizza trails, barbecue trails and Buffalo wing trails.

Indiana Dunes Tourism in Porter County is rolling out a new Coffee & Sweets Trail that highlights coffee shops and sweet shops near the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Indiana Dunes State Park. The tourism agency for Porter County and the Indiana Dunes is billing it as a "unique culinary trail that rewards coffee lovers for visiting local businesses."

Participating businesses created special Indiana Dunes-themed products for visitors to enjoy.

"Local businesses have been very inventive with their drink names," said Michelle Senderhauf, the communications director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. "Dagger Mountain came up with the Kwisatz Haderach after the book 'Dune,' and it's exciting to see our businesses engaging with the Indiana Dunes brand in such creative ways."

Fluid Coffee Roasters in Valparaiso, Michigan City and Crown Point named its lavender latte after Diana of the Dunes, the free-spirited bohemian who gave up a comfortable middle-class life in Chicago to live in a shack on the beach in the then-wild Indiana Dunes in the early 20th century. It will donate some of the proceeds back to the dunes.

"This has been on my mind to do for almost five years," said Dustin Ritchea, the production director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. "We have such a unique coffee and sweets product in the Indiana Dunes, and we know that people are willing to travel to try specialty roasts, drinks and sweets. Some of my favorite places to go on vacation are cozy coffee houses, and to be able to work with our amazing partners on this has been truly rewarding."

People can sign up for the trail starting Thursday at go.indianadunes.com/coffee. The first 500 people to check in at seven locations get an Indiana Dunes Coffee & Sweets Trail mug.

"We see a lot of beer and wine tours in tourism," said Christine Livingston, the assistant director for Indiana Dunes Tourism. "But to have a trail that the entire family can enjoy means a lot to us here at tourism. We are a family destination, and this trail only helps to reinforce that."

Indiana Dunes Tourism partnered with the software company Bandwango to create the trail, in which people check in at different businesses. They plan to continue to collaborate on future endeavors.

"I don't want to say too much," Senderhauf said. "But this won't be our last culinary trail. For anyone who loves the 3 Dune Challenge, I think they are going to be excited about our next one."

For more information, visit IndianaDunes.com.