Indiana Economic Development Corp. touts record promises of 31,000 jobs

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. reported that 320 companies have promised to invest more than $7.38 billion in Indiana and create a record 31,112 jobs over the next few years.
The state agency touted Daifuku Wynright's promise to hire 581 workers in Lake County, U.S. Steel's plan to invest $740 million in Gary Works and Fulcrum BioEnergy's announcement it would hire 162 workers after making a $600 million investment in Buffington Harbor.
Statewide, the new or expanding companies have committed to pay an average of $26.84 an hour, which comes out to $56,000 a year, according to the IEDC. That's the second highest amount ever pledged and 20 percent above the state's average wage of $22.32 an hour.
Indiana offers tax incentives for the promises of jobs, which are hyped with press releases and groundbreaking ceremonies but don't always pan out. In 2012, Roll Form Group was offered $800,000 in state tax breaks for $2.1 million in investment and a promise to hire 132 workers in Gary by 2017. Instead, the company ended up shuttering its Stanrail railcar parts factory in the Steel City in 2015, laying everyone off.
Amsted Rail in Hammond snagged a $60,000 tax break from Indiana in 2008 in exchange for the promise of 12 new jobs by 2017. The company instead decided to lay off 94 workers just four years later.
The incentives are set up so that companies only reap their full benefit if they make good in full on the employment promises.
In 2018, 221 of the 320 companies that are either expanding in or moving to Indiana promised to pay at least the county average wage.
“I’m thrilled to announce back-to-back record years for new job commitments as we work every day to ensure that more Hoosiers have the opportunity to grow and thrive here in Indiana,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “From our nationally ranked pro-business climate and newly revamped skilled workforce development system to our culture of innovation and global partnerships, Indiana continues to advance as an attractive destination where companies of all sizes and from all corners of the world want to do business. While the numbers speak for themselves, the long-term career opportunities that come with them are even more meaningful.”