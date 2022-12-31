Indiana economy expected to be flat with potential job losses in 2023

Indiana's economy is projected to be flat in 2023 with potential job losses coming with a recession.

Indiana University-Purdue University-Columbus Associate Professor of Finance Ryan Brewer and Assistant Professor of Management Steven H. Mohler recently released an economic outlook for the year. They noted that Indiana's heavy dependence on manufacturing makes it more susceptible to the impact of a looming recession.

"Looking at 2023, Indiana, as a manufacturing leader, will feel the pressure of the Federal Reserve tightening as we forge a new business cycle," they wrote in an Indiana Business Review outlook they also presented on a statewide tour by IU's Kelley School of Business. "Ultimately, we expect a relatively flat trajectory in terms of output, while confronting a real possibility of shedding jobs. If inflation remains high for the next several months, Fed tightening will likely continue, demand for durable goods will continue to decelerate and job losses in Indiana are likely to become more severe. If inflation begins to trend down as we move into the early months of 2023, Fed tightening may slow or pause, and Indiana labor markets will sustain fewer job losses."

Last year, they predicted a slow 2.2% growth because of tight labor markets and ongoing shocks to global supply chain systems.

Inflation has been rising at an annual rate of 5% in every month since May of 2021. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been battling inflation, which they said presents several risks to the Indiana economy.

Other challenges include the remote work movement, the war in Ukraine and declines in college enrollment.

"Undergraduate college enrollment dropped 5.9% in America in 2021, resulting in higher education losing nearly 613,000 students," they wrote. "Indiana’s college enrollment from high schools dropped to 53% in 2020, a decline from 65% in 2015. Nationally, unemployment rates for those with a baccalaureate degree are 48.8% better than non-college graduates. Additionally, college graduates earn nearly $1 million more in lifetime earnings versus non-college graduates. The wage gap between high school graduates and college graduates in the U.S. hit an all-time record high in 2022. With fewer Hoosiers entering college today, this presents a threat to Indiana’s workforce development in the future."

Vehicle sales also have fallen to a level not seen since 1981 due to semiconductor shortages, which has taken a toll on Indiana's manufacturing sector.

"Indiana has historically led the nation in manufacturing output as a percent of gross state product, and disruptions to the global supply chain affect production and labor opportunities in Indiana," they wrote. "Indiana’s durable goods manufacturing constitutes approximately 17.3% of the state gross product and supply-chain disruptions and monetary tightening have a considerable impact on productivity. The cyclical nature of automotive and light truck sales is being exacerbated by the increase in interest rates. Expected manufacturing job losses in 2023 will likely be offset by strength in the pharmaceutical industry and, to some degree, inventory replacement of vehicles."

The tight labor market in the Hoosier State hinders its growth chances in 2023. Indiana's labor force includes about 3.4 million people, with about 95,000 looking for work now.

Labor force participation stands around 62.2%, up from a low of 60.8% during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020.

"As a manufacturing center for the U.S., Indiana experiences elevated levels of labor volatility as cyclical firms flex their employment in reaction to changes in environmental conditions. Naturally, this affects automotive and durable goods, and as our economy cools, Indiana typically leads the way in terms of job losses," they wrote. "Indiana’s economy will likely feel the pain of recession before other states. Indiana has risk in terms of anticipated job losses, particularly in the manufacturing sector, in mid-to-late 2023. On the upside, Indiana historically regains jobs sooner than most other states."