Indiana experiences 481.3% jump in online camping reservations, the largest in the U.S.

Camping has been taking off during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10 million households camping for the first time last year, according to Kampgrounds of America.
Online camping reservations on public lands totaled 3.3 million last year, a 33% increase as compared to the previous year and nearly a 67% increase as compared to five years earlier.
Indiana has seen a 481.3% surge in online camping reservations on public lands over the last five years, the largest jump in the United States, after a transition from first-come, first-serve campsites to online booking after the Indiana Dunes became a national park. People reserved 9,138 camping spots via Recreation.gov, which was up 7,566 as compared to 2015.
The Indiana Dunes National Park was the most popular camping destination in the state by the metric of online reservations, according to a new report by Outdoorsy, an online RV rental marketplace.
"The increased popularity of camping has been fueled by a combination of long-term trends and more immediate factors related to the pandemic," Outdoorsy said in its study. "Over the past several years, camping trends such as 'vanlife' and 'glamping,' as well as the increased availability of wifi and better cell phone service at campgrounds, have helped attract new campers and offered seasoned campers new ways to enjoy the outdoors without completely foregoing modern-day comforts. In particular, Gen Zers and Millennials are camping in greater numbers and account for an increasing share of all campers. In 2015, members of these generations accounted for 34% of all campers according to KOA. By 2020, this number climbed to 48%."
The study was based on reservations on Recreation.gov, which has taken off in popularity after Booz Allen Hamilton took over as contractor in 2015. Indiana saw a spike after Indiana Dunes camping reservations switched to an online platform in 2019, just after it went from being a national lakeshore to a national park.
People previously just showed up to camp at the Indiana Dunes. After it became a national park, people have been able to book campsites online up to six months in advance. People can also use the Recreation.gov website to reserve campsites at the Hoosier National Forest, Cagles Mill Lake, Cecil M. Harden Lake and other public lands across the state.
Nationally, online camping reservations soared 68.1% over the last five years to 3.26 million in 2020. Yosemite National Park was the most popular destination nationwide.
California was the top state nationally in terms of online campsite reservations, with people visiting Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and national forests in the Sierras. Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Texas rounded out the top five states nationally for online camping reservations on public lands.
"In addition to these longer-term factors, changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — such as safety concerns, travel restrictions, and business closures — encouraged a flood of first-time campers. According to KOA, the majority of first-time campers in 2020 decided to do so for reasons directly tied to the pandemic," Outdoorsy said in its study. "In addition, campers that year ventured further from home than in past years, suggesting that Americans increasingly chose to travel by car and camp than travel by airplane and stay in a hotel. Compared to 2015, the percentage of campers who traveled more than 200 miles to camp increased from 17% to nearly 30%."
For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com.