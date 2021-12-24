Indiana experiences 481.3% jump in online camping reservations, the largest in the U.S.

The study was based on reservations on Recreation.gov, which has taken off in popularity after Booz Allen Hamilton took over as contractor in 2015. Indiana saw a spike after Indiana Dunes camping reservations switched to an online platform in 2019, just after it went from being a national lakeshore to a national park.

People previously just showed up to camp at the Indiana Dunes. After it became a national park, people have been able to book campsites online up to six months in advance. People can also use the Recreation.gov website to reserve campsites at the Hoosier National Forest, Cagles Mill Lake, Cecil M. Harden Lake and other public lands across the state.

Nationally, online camping reservations soared 68.1% over the last five years to 3.26 million in 2020. Yosemite National Park was the most popular destination nationwide.

California was the top state nationally in terms of online campsite reservations, with people visiting Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and national forests in the Sierras. Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Texas rounded out the top five states nationally for online camping reservations on public lands.