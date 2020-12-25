Indiana extends deadline, expands eligibility for Small Business Restart Grant

The state of Indiana is extending the application deadline for its Small Business Restart Grant, and changing the eligibility and reimbursement guidelines, to enable more coronavirus-impacted enterprises to take advantage of the $30 million program.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced small businesses in all 92 counties, including Northwest Indiana, are eligible to apply for the COVID-19 recovery funding grants through Jan. 22, 2021.

In addition, businesses with between 51 and 75 full-time associates can now apply, payroll and insurance premium payments are eligible for reimbursement, and reimbursable expenses may have been incurred up to Dec. 1.

"To restart Indiana's economic engine, it's critical that we provide Hoosier businesses and entrepreneurs with the support they need to grow and get back on track," Holcomb said.

The grant program awards up to a maximum of $50,000 to reimburse eligible business expenses, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments and safety investments, in addition to payroll and insurance premiums.