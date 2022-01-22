 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana farmers harvest record high corn and soybean yields
Indiana farmers harvest record high corn and soybean yields

Farmers in Indiana reported record-high corn and soybean yields in 2021.

Indiana ranked fifth nationwide in both corn and soybean production last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The state produced 1.03 billion bushels of corn, a 5% increase over 2020, according to USDA State Statician Nathanial Warenski. Famers planted 5.27 million acres of corn, a slight year-over-year increase.

Hoosier farmers yielded 195 bushels per acre, an 8-bushel increase over 2020.

Nationally, the United States produced 15.1 billion bushels for corn for grain production, a 7% increase over 2020. The average yield nationwide was a record 177 bushels per acre, a 5.6 bushel increase over the previous year.

Corn yields increased last year in the Northeast, Southeast and Eastern Corn Belt. Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin all posted record yields.

Indiana soybean production fell 1% to 336 million bushels last year, according to the USDA. 

Hoosier farmers harvested 5.64 million acres of soybeans, down 90,000 from 2020. The average yield of 59.5 bushels per acre however was a record and 0.5 bushels higher than 2020.

Soybean production nationwide hit a record 4.44 billion bushels last year, a 5% year-over-year increase.The average yield was 51.4 bushels per acre, a 0.4 bushel per acre increase over the previous year.

Farmers harvested 86.3 million acres of soybeans, a 5% increase over 2020.

Indina, Illinois, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin all saw record yields.

